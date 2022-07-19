Skip to main content

Broncos Player Profile: Jacob Bobenmoyer #46 | Long Snapper

Next up is Denver's veteran long snapper, Jacob Bobenmoyer.

The Denver Broncos made a switch at long snapper before the 2020 season, going from Casey Kreiter to Jacob Bobenmoyer. Bobenmoyer had a rough year in 2020, but he took significant strides and became more consistent for the 2021 season. 

Biography

Bobenmoyer turned 25 years old in May. He was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and went to college at Northern Colorado.

Professional Career

Bobenmoyer went undrafted in 2019, but he managed to garner a tryout with the Broncos. Unfortunately, he didn't make it and was released only to be re-signed the following March. 

During the 2020 offseason, Bobenmoyer was in a camp battle with Wes Farnsworth. It was during a turbulent offseason racked by the pandemic that saw practices get canceled or instead conducted over a video call. It made things difficult for the long snappers, who need actual practice to hone their craft. 

When training camp hit, Bobenmoyer seemed to take the job and run away with it as Farnsworth was released. Bobenmoyer had a rough first season earning a Pro Football Focus special teams grade of 32.6, but he improved to a 74.8 in 2021. 

2022 Outlook

Bobenmoyer is set to be the starting long snapper once again. There isn't any competition for the job at the moment. He had an impressive enough 2021 season to be given the 2022 season without question. 

Bobenmoyer is in the final year of his current deal and is playing for a deal beyond the 2022 season. 

