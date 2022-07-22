The Denver Broncos have good depth at the safety position, with plenty of options for the final few roster spots. Jamar Johnson is one of those depth safeties competing for a spot, but he may have a tough battle ahead of him.

What does the future hold for Johnson? Let's dive into his resume.

Biography

One thing Johnson has going for him is his age, as he will turn 23 in November. He was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida.

College Career

Johnson attended the University of Indiana from 2018-20. His only year starting was the 2020 season, after being a backup for the first two seasons.

Over his first two years, Johnson played 330 total snaps on defense. He picked up three interceptions, and two passes were broken up. But, even before the year he became a starter, Johnson flashed his ability in coverage to read quarterbacks and get in position to make a play.

The concerns around Johnson's significant concerns revolved around his run defense and tackling. He missed five tackles during the first two years while picking up 16 tackles.

His final year saw Johnson play 476 snaps on defense. He picked up four interceptions, with two off of Justin Fields, one of the top quarterbacks for the 2020 NFL draft class.

Johnson was athletic and quick in coverage, with an excellent ability to read the quarterback and get into position. However, tackling and run defense was still a concern and were consistently mentioned pre-draft.

Draft

Johnson had a disappointing pre-draft process where he didn't show off the athleticism that many saw on tape. He ended up receiving a 6.22 relative athletic score.

His issues against the run, tackling, and not testing as well as expected, led to Johnson falling in the draft. He ended up being the 165th overall pick by the Broncos in Round 5.

Professional Career

Johnson didn't see the field on defense as a rookie but saw action in three games on special teams. He played a total of 38 snaps and didn't record any stats.

In the preseason, Johnson got to take the field on defense and played well. He broke up multiple passes, didn't miss a tackle, and made seven tackles. It was a good showing, but that was in the preseason.

2022 Outlook

When you look at the bottom of the depth chart, the play on special teams is vital. Unfortunately, that's not something Johnson has shown a propensity for. So Denver brought in others who could help bolster the special teams outlook.

If Johnson makes the roster, he will have to step up on special teams in the preseason and training camp. If he doesn't rise to the occasion, the practice squad is what he will be competing for.

