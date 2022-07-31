Skip to main content

Broncos Player Profile: Ja'Quan McMillian #35 | Cornerback

What does the future hold for Ja'Quan McMillian?

George Paton and the Denver Broncos love their cornerbacks. That has been made quite clear over the last year and a half. 

Even after adding two corners in the 2022 NFL draft, the Broncos signed several more as college free agents. One of them was Ja'Quan McMillian out of ECU.

What is McMillian's outlook? Let's start with his resume. 

College Career

McMillian attended East Carolina University. He was highly productive there with 12 interceptions, and 18 passes broken up, but he did allow eight touchdowns. This came during his three years. 

Missed tackles were also an issue in college and remain a concern. McMillian isn't a big corner standing well below 5-foot-10 and weighing maybe 180 pounds. However, he is extremely quick, with speed, and shows good instincts and timing on tape. 

Draft

Despite being a highly-regarded small-school cornerback by draft analysts, marked with a Day 3 grade, McMillian went undrafted. However, the Broncos were quick to jump in to get him signed. 

2022 Outlook

There is a tough competition at cornerback in Denver this year, with only one spot truly up for grabs, if the team decides to keep six corners. However, the Broncos could easily roll with just five — Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Michael Ojemudia, and Demarri Mathis, the rookie fourth-rounder. 

If the Broncos keep a sixth, McMillian will be in the hunt for that spot. Bless Austin, Donnie Lewis Jr, and Essang Bassey have varying amounts of experience, but all have significant concerns. Faion Hicks is a fellow rookie, who was a seventh-round draft pick, and is also competing. 

Despite being a rookie, McMillian can fit in with what the Broncos have. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and secondary coach Christian Parker have shown a promising ability to bring along young corners, even those young in their respective careers. 

It could come down to the numbers game for the roster, but McMillian still has to bring it because even if he fails to crack the 53 out of camp, he has a chance to make the 16-man practice squad. 

Denver Bronco cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (35) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
