Projecting What RB Javonte Williams' Role Will be in Broncos' Offense

Hand him the ball and Javonte Williams is a force of nature, remaining uninjured and unrestrained. The question is, given the all-out way he plays, can the Denver Broncos' second-year running back stay that way?

For pro backs, it’s said that the past is prelude. Assuming that’s true, let’s consider his injury history.

I spent some time looking for Williams' college injuries, and all I could find is a single mention of him suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain late in a game against UVA while at the University of North Carolina — yet he returned for the very next game, against Pitt. That’s the sum total of his college damage. Some players are just built that way.

I couldn’t find a single injury mentioned during Williams' high school career, either. But I did learn that in addition to his 2,271 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four consecutive state football titles, he also won the state title in the 4x100 relay. He tested at a 4.55-second 40-time at the NFL Combine (the NFL average for RBs is 4.49); fast enough, but not blazing.

Straight speed doesn’t make or break a running back. Williams' college days at North Carolina showed off the rest of his extensive skillset — his cat-like elusiveness is combined with the power of a rhino, incredible balance, and an internal drive that refuses to let anyone stop him.

While Williams was at UNC, Pro Football Focus named him the 2020 ACC Football Player of the Year. His 95.9 PFF rushing grade set a record: the highest rushing grade in a single season since the site began covering college players. His 22 touchdowns were a program record for his university. He rushed for 1,140 yards while racking up 103.6 yards per game in his junior season, good for second in the nation. He also broke 75 tackles during his last year there. They’re his trademark.

‘Pookie’ Williams wasn’t the primary back during his freshman year (2018) in college — he only had 43 carries that year. He split his duties with Michael Carter, now with the New York Jets, during the next two years. Williams had 166 and 157 carries in his sophomore and junior years, respectively.

That’s a very good thing for Williams and for Broncos fans: it means that Javonte is still a very ‘low miles’ star back. The clock starts ticking on every running back as they pile up the yards.

To some extent, injuries are part of the game. Williams will have some, certainly — but he hasn’t to date. Every year he goes without an injury that costs him game time is another benefit to his health long term. But he’s on the right team, in the right scheme, to extend his career.

The Wide Zone

The wide zone is arguably the most popular concept used to build an offense for more than three decades. While the wide zone was not created by Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak, and Alex Gibbs, it was perfected by them. Those three masterminds created an entire system based around the wide zone and with that system, they won multiple Super Bowls for the Broncos.

It led to Terrell Davis rushing for 2,000 yards and then the very next season after he was hurt, Olandis Gary ran the same play for nearly 100 yards per game.

The next season, Mike Anderson had a huge year followed by Clinton Portis, who became one of three players all-time to rush for 1,500-plus yards in each of his first two seasons. All of these are examples showing how running backs have benefitted from the wide zone system since it was perfected in Denver.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett has become a devotee of the West Coast offense. The WCO, and the zone blocking approach it uses, is perfect for a back who has good field vision to see the gaps as they open and who has the quickness and wiggle to burst through them before they can close — like Javonte

You’ve Got to Have Style

That matters even more since Williams' style of running is perhaps best characterized as ‘angry pinball’. It's apropos based on his alternately slamming into defenders and leaving them grasping at air, requiring them to gang tackle him to even have a chance.

The fervor of Williams' run style does a lot of damage to the defenders, but over time, it will take a toll on him as well. Javonte has a uniquely powerful, punishing running style. Can he maintain it?

Can He Avoid Injury?

Given the nature of the game, it’s unrealistic to suggest that Williams will stay entirely healthy over the full course of the upcoming seasons. He played in all 17 games last year, but only started one.

He’s already suffered a knee injury that showed up in the injury report for the four weeks to end the season, although he was in no danger of missing a game. As each season progresses, the bumps, bangs, and dings will build up.

Some time on injured reserve is normal for a running back. Given the violence of Javonte’s running style, it speaks volumes that he wasn’t on the report more often. Still, it was only his first season. The dings tend to add up. It’s up to the player to use the offseason to care for his body.

The changes the Broncos are making now — upgrading right tackle, moving Graham Glasgow to center, and bringing in Quinn ‘The Belly’ Meinerz to fill right guard — will do more than provide better protection for Russell Wilson: they will increase the yardage Williams achieves. So may the role Andrew Beck plays as a fullback, depending on his usage

The team is stepping up and making the changes that will help Williams reach his own highest output. Next time, we’ll examine what that looks like, historically.