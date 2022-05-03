Javonte Williams Shares 'Crazy' First Impression of Russell Wilson

Suffice to say, Russell Wilson made an impression on the second-year running back.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton orchestrated a blockbuster trade that landed nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson back in March and shook the NFL to its very core, paving the way for what some are calling the best division in pro football.

Voluntary minicamp was held last week before the draft and Wilson could be seen out on the grass at UCHealth Training Center and was made available to media. For second-year running back Javonte Williams, it's been a culture shock of sorts seeing how Wilson conducts himself as a pro.

“It’s crazy, I think he has a doctor that follows him around everywhere he goes," Williams laughed when talking about what it's like to play with Wilson.

Williams has observed some of Wilson’s elite off-the-field training which includes nutrition, therapies, and various health resources.

“Just seeing the people he’s around—it’s crazy," Williams said. "I never expected that.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nicknamed ‘Pookie’ by family and friends, Williams was drafted No. 35 overall last year out of North Carolina. As a rookie, he rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games and recorded 43 receptions for 316 yards and three more scores.

On Tuesday, Williams was asked about his confidence heading into Year 2.

“I’m definitely getting more confident, and everything is starting to slow down,” Williams said. "It’s starting to feel like regular football again, and not the NFL. Everything is starting to slow down.”

In last year's draft, Paton traded up to land Williams because of his innate ability to function as a three-down back. He can punish you on the ground between the tackles and catch the ball in the middle of the field. Not to mention Williams’ willingness to hit defenders in pass protection.

“I always want to be the best—pass protecting, catching, running, anything. I want to be the best at everything,” Williams said regarding his pride as a blocker.

The mild-mannered but always straight-shooting running back exemplified the same mentality and approach in his first full NFL offseason as the humble rookie I spoke with on Zoom last April.

As for his advice to this year’s draft class, Williams was candid as always.

“Don’t listen to what anyone says because they don’t know what they’re talking about," Williams said. "Some people told me I was going in the fourth round, and some people said first. Whenever you get picked, just be glad that you got picked. It’s a blessing.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!