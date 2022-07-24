The NFL is talking about Denver Broncos' second-year running back Javonte Williams. After learning that 50-plus of his NFL peers voted him as a top-10 back already, it's safe to say that 'Pookie' is no longer flying under the radar.

Doug Farrar of USA TODAY's Touchdown Wire ranked Williams as the NFL's third-best running back recently. What Farrar said in regards to some NFL teams having regrets about the 2021 draft stuck out.

Williams was the third running back selected in last year’s draft, after Alabama’s Najee Harris to the Steelers, and Clemson’s Travis Etienne to the Jaguars. Both Harris and Etienne were first-round picks, while Williams lasted until the 35th overall pick in the second round.

Safe to say, several NFL teams probably would like a do-over on that one.

Indeed, in a literal 50/50 time-share with veteran Melvin Gordon, Williams carried the ball 203 times for 903 yards and four touchdowns. The rookie probably would have scored more if not for the penchant of Broncos' ex-offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur taking him off the field to allow Gordon to vulture his touchdowns.

Williams also caught 43 passes (on 53 targets) for 316 yards and three additional touchdowns, putting his yards-from-scrimmage total north of 1,200 yards with seven scores. That's not where Williams' impressive rookie resume stops, however, as Farrar wrote.

He ranked ninth in the NFL among running backs taking at least 20% of their offensive snaps with 3.42 yards after contact per carry. Only Jonathan Taylor had more missed tackles forced than Williams’ 63. He had nine runs of 15 or more yards for 228 yards, and he had 25 runs of 10 yards or more. 635 of Williams’ rushing yards, and 463 of his rushing yards after contact, came with seven or more defenders in the box, which plays to type after you’ve watched his college tape.

Indeed, Williams was a wrecking ball and very, very difficult for opponents to take down to the ground. This comment given anonymously to ESPN by an NFL executive illustrates the effect Williams has on opposing defenses.

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official said. "That kid is really good... But with Williams you just can see defenses feeling like, 'I'm tired of tackling him.'"

Where does this leave Williams entering his second NFL training camp? If Shurmur had gotten another year, I'd wager that Gordon would enter the summer as Denver's RB1. But Shurmur was shown the door alongside Vic Fangio, and Nathaniel Hackett is now calling the shots as head coach.

An offensive-minded coach, Hackett has no allegiance to either back. The touch-share will be distributed, in all likelihood, based on production.

In a meritocracy, it's hard to envision anyone but Williams as the Broncos' top running back. Still, coaches have an, at times, frustrating thing for propping up veterans and favoring them in the lineup.

Nothing against Gordon, but let's hope Hackett is smarter than the average coach. The initial returns on Hackett would indicate that he is, and also that he's a fan of the running-back-by-committee approach — with one caveat: feed the hot hand.

Hackett and company allowed Gordon to languish on the free-agent market until the eve of the 2022 NFL draft. The Broncos were perfectly at peace in risking another team swooping in to sign Gordon away.

Why?

Because Javonte Williams.

It will be fun to see how this running back competition shapes up in camp because Gordon has made it clear that he has no intention of "laying down" to make way for Williams — whom the Broncos envision as their running back of the future.

Let's hope the future is now.

