Skip to main content

Javonte Williams Dishes on Broncos' RBs Coach Tyrone Wheatley's 'Hands-On' Approach

The Broncos have a new running backs coach and he's already making waves at UCHealth Training Center.

Ordinarily, it’s not ideal for a second-year player like Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to be adjusting to a new position coach this early in his career. However, once the winds of change blow through an organization, it’s useless to try blocking the prevailing momentum.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has put an emphasis on hiring high-energy coaches who jump right into the mix with the players during practice. On that front, Denver's new running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley fits the bill. He’s an ultra-caffeinated coach who can inspire his stable of running backs to even greater heights.

Wheatley is a name familiar to Broncos Country from his time spent in the league with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and in the AFC West with the then-Oakland Raiders. He brings not only a wealth of experience but high levels of enthusiasm to his new post and Williams is fully embracing Wheatley’s up-tempo methods.

“I think he’s one of the first coaches that I’ve had that’s hands-on,” Williams said recently. “He’ll do the drills with us. He’s not sitting on the side; he’s actually doing the drills with us. Having someone who has NFL background I feel is really helping me.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Last week, Broncos' Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton said the new offense has similar components to what former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello had back in 2019. On that front, the Broncos' move towards a more outside zone-heavy system for the running game might not be as dramatic as perhaps first thought, with Williams revealing there is a lot of cross-over from what the offense was doing last year.

“We ran a lot of outside zone last year, too. It’s just get the ball and run to the open hole,” Williams said. “People try to complicate it and try to make it more than what it really is, but it’s really the same.”

While the scheme might not be giving Williams too many problems, the 22-year-old admitted that adjusting to the extra off-field demands during his rookie year was the biggest adjustment he’s had to make as a professional athlete so far.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I knew that when you come into the NFL, you have the media and things like that and sponsorships, but I didn’t know that it was so taxing on your schedule,” Williams said. “As soon as you finish with practice, people want you here and there and you need to study, so you just need to know how to manage everything.”

National recognition arrived quickly for Williams via the Good Morning Football show, and its 'Angry Runs' segment, so it’s understandable that he felt a tad overwhelmed at times. Moving forward, avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump will require him to juggle all the moving parts that are part and parcel of playing in the NFL.

At least Williams is determined to keep it simple, by sticking to what he does best — running the ball.

“The defense is always going to get into the backfield,” he said. “Really, just keep running—even if the play blew up—and just try to make it work.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with with ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Javonte Williams Dishes on Broncos RBs Coach Tyrone Wheatley's New Approach

By Keith Cummings41 seconds ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Report: Criminal Chargers Against Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Dropped

By Dylan Von Arx20 minutes ago
Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (98) reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos on the Bubble: Mike Purcell | DL

By Chad Jensen3 hours ago
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Jonathan Kongbo (2) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Nigel Harris (52) during the Canadian football League Western Conference Final game at IG Field.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Jonathan Kongbo #90 | OLB

By Erick Trickel21 hours ago
Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) and tackle Ryan Pope (74) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Quinn Meinerz Shares First Impression of Broncos' New OL Coach Butch Barry

By Chad Jensen22 hours ago
USATSI_7270368
News

K.J. Wright: Broncos Will Miss Playoffs, Finish Last in AFC West

By Zack Kelberman22 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

PFF Lists Chiefs & Chargers Ahead of Broncos in NFL Power Rankings

By Chad Jensen23 hours ago
USATSI_18336826
News

Russell Wilson Goes Public on Return to Seattle

By Zack KelbermanMay 30, 2022
Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves on the sidelines against the Houston Oliers during the 1987 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Oliers 34-10.
News

Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame: Dan Reeves

By Thomas HallMay 30, 2022