Ordinarily, it’s not ideal for a second-year player like Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to be adjusting to a new position coach this early in his career. However, once the winds of change blow through an organization, it’s useless to try blocking the prevailing momentum.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has put an emphasis on hiring high-energy coaches who jump right into the mix with the players during practice. On that front, Denver's new running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley fits the bill. He’s an ultra-caffeinated coach who can inspire his stable of running backs to even greater heights.

Wheatley is a name familiar to Broncos Country from his time spent in the league with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and in the AFC West with the then-Oakland Raiders. He brings not only a wealth of experience but high levels of enthusiasm to his new post and Williams is fully embracing Wheatley’s up-tempo methods.

“I think he’s one of the first coaches that I’ve had that’s hands-on,” Williams said recently. “He’ll do the drills with us. He’s not sitting on the side; he’s actually doing the drills with us. Having someone who has NFL background I feel is really helping me.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Last week, Broncos' Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton said the new offense has similar components to what former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello had back in 2019. On that front, the Broncos' move towards a more outside zone-heavy system for the running game might not be as dramatic as perhaps first thought, with Williams revealing there is a lot of cross-over from what the offense was doing last year.

“We ran a lot of outside zone last year, too. It’s just get the ball and run to the open hole,” Williams said. “People try to complicate it and try to make it more than what it really is, but it’s really the same.”

While the scheme might not be giving Williams too many problems, the 22-year-old admitted that adjusting to the extra off-field demands during his rookie year was the biggest adjustment he’s had to make as a professional athlete so far.

“I knew that when you come into the NFL, you have the media and things like that and sponsorships, but I didn’t know that it was so taxing on your schedule,” Williams said. “As soon as you finish with practice, people want you here and there and you need to study, so you just need to know how to manage everything.”

National recognition arrived quickly for Williams via the Good Morning Football show, and its 'Angry Runs' segment, so it’s understandable that he felt a tad overwhelmed at times. Moving forward, avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump will require him to juggle all the moving parts that are part and parcel of playing in the NFL.

At least Williams is determined to keep it simple, by sticking to what he does best — running the ball.

“The defense is always going to get into the backfield,” he said. “Really, just keep running—even if the play blew up—and just try to make it work.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!