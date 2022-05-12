Skip to main content

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested on Charge of Criminal Tampering

The second-degree misdemeanor includes a domestic violence enhancer.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Arapahoe County, Colorado, and charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, the agency announced Thursday afternoon.

"Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies," the sheriff's office confirmed via Twitter. "He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty."

Jeudy, who was remanded into custody between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. MT, must remain in jail until seen by a judge, per the no-bond hold. His hearing is likely to occur within the next 24 hours after which a mandatory restraining order can be issued, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

"The charge against #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy -- 2nd-degree criminal tampering -- in Colorado means tampering with another person's property 'with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance.' The domestic-violence enhancer is based on Jeudy's relationship with the accuser," Pelissero tweeted.

If convicted on the charge, Jeudy faces criminal punishment of up to 120 days in jail and a $750 fine. Even without a conviction, he's subject to NFL discipline if found in violation of its personal-conduct policy.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement.

A 2020 first-round draft pick, Jeudy has appeared in 26 games for Denver, tallying 1,323 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 90 receptions.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) following his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
