Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Updates Ankle Injury from Titans Loss

Backed up on their own 4-yard line, the Denver Broncos opened their Week 10 bout at the Tennessee Titans in the shotgun. Quarterback Russell Wilson fired a deep left-corner shot, and when the cameras panned, there was no one there.

Because Jerry Jeudy had fallen down. Whether the third-year wideout got tripped up by the defender's feet, or just planted wrong, he went down writhing in pain.

It was Denver's first play from scrimmage. Diagnosed with an ankle injury, Jeudy would not return.

After the game, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett offered little by way of further prognosis, saying that any conclusion on Jeudy's injury would have to wait until the team gets back to Denver.

Jeudy emerged from Nissan Stadium in a walking boot and told Denver7's Troy Renck that he's hoping his injury is not of the dreaded high-ankle variety.

"Jeudy hopes it’s low ankle sprain. He’s in walking boot. Also Simmons believes he will be able to play vs Raiders," Renck tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The Jeudy injury was a drop in a bucket filled to the brim for Denver. Adding to the frustration: the Broncos really could have used him in Nashville, falling 17-10 to the Titans.

With KJ Hamler out of the game, the Broncos needed Jeudy. Wilson ended up targeting Courtland Sutton a whopping 11 times and connected with undrafted rookie receiver Jalen Virgil on a 66-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter. It was, of course, Denver's only touchdown of the day.

After an inconsistent start to the 2022 season, Jeudy was beginning to pick up momentum over the previous two games. On the season, he's hauled in 30 receptions on 54 targets for 449 yards (15.0 avg) and three touchdowns.

Here's to hoping Jeudy's hopes are well-founded, and it's not a high-ankle sprain, which can take up to six weeks to heal from fully. Next up, the 3-6 Broncos host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders, perhaps the only team in the league in worse shape.

