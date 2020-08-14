SI.com
Jerry Jeudy is 'Making Defenders Look Silly' at Broncos Camp

Chad Jensen

The book on Jerry Jeudy heading into the 2020 NFL Draft was that he was a proficient route runner. Since the Denver Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, fans have heard a lot about his route-running prowess. 

It's how he wins. Some fans might not fully grasp why Jeudy's technical acumen is so important, especially after Broncos Country heard similar things about DaeSean Hamilton.  

After what was witnessed during the first real day of training camp, it should become apparent to all how Jeudy's razor-sharp route-running creates separation and big, fat windows for the quarterback to throw to. 

The DNVR's Andrew Mason was on hand at Friday's camp activities to share his unique insights and observations on Jeudy. Suffice to say, the kid is the truth. 

"Jeudy's cuts are so sharp, they're making defenders look silly -- both before and after the catch. Today, No. 10 has been as good as advertised," Mason tweeted. 

With the Broncos having to seriously limit the number of media who can attend training camp practices this year, we will have to rely on that small handful who've been granted credentials and Mason is one them. You'll note that Mason was actually quote-tweeting Ryan Edwards of KOA's Broncos Country Tonight, who meant to say that Jeudy put linebacker Josey Jewell on skates. 

Right now, as a rookie, Jeudy is starting off with the second-team offense with QB Jeff Driskel throwing the rock. If this keeps up, it won't take long for Jeudy's play to demand first-team reps with Drew Lock. 

By the time the Broncos get to the season-opener on September 14 vs. the Tennessee Titans, it'll be Jeudy starting at the Z-receiver slot opposite of Courtland Sutton at the X. Right now, that job is Tim Patrick's and with the veteran feeling the heat of Jeudy breathing down his neck, it'll be interesting to see how Patrick responds on the field. 

Don't underestimate Patrick but Jeudy's talent is undeniable. It's only a matter of time before he eclipses Patrick on the depth chart. Edwards' observation of Jeudy posterizing Jewell wasn't the only one he shared on Friday. 

Jeudy's performance on Friday drew the attention of everyone at Broncos camp, including the veterans. Safety Kareem Jackson even commented about it after practice during his virtual presser. 

“I think he did some great things today, caught a few balls," Jackson said. "It’ll just be interesting to see how he progresses from day to day and see if he keeps up that pace through camp.”

The vets have been around long enough to know that flashing on day one of camp is common enough. Sustaining that level of production throughout will be paramount for Jeudy but if he really was the Broncos' No. 1 wide receiver on their draft board this past spring, as GM John Elway claims, it'll come out in the wash. 

If some highlights of Jeudy's day emerge later by way of Broncos PR, we'll be sure to add them to this article. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

