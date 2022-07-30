WR Jerry Jeudy Reveals Unique Way he's Trying to Bond with Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are hopeful that the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson will elevate third-year wideout Jerry Jeudy. After all, a franchise quarterback is supposed to be the tide that raises all ships.

And Jeudy could be one heck of a boat for the Broncos. But there's no doubt, Jeudy has listed of late, and some fans have worried that he's lost at sea.

His rookie year was actually one of the most prolific in Broncos' history, though it was marred by a heretofore unseen case of the 'dropsies.' Fans don't remember Jeudy's big rookie plays; they remember the drops.

An early injury wiped out most of Jeudy's Year 2 prospects, but he's doing what he can to bolster his outlook heading into 2022. One of the things Jeudy has done to get on the same page with his new nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is sit in on the meetings in the QB room.

On Friday, Jeudy talked about how that's helped him already.

“It helps me a lot," Jeudy said. "Just sitting in the quarterback room and understanding their language, understanding their thought process and each play to understand which read they’re looking at first against what coverage. [It] really helps me with my route. So I just wanted to go in there and learn as much as I can. The more I learn, the better I can get. so that’s what I decided to do.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As the former No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Jeudy seems to be maturing as time marches on. When asked to define what a "successful" 2022 campaign would look like, he kept it attainable, sans hype.

“Me just being better than I was last year," Jeudy said. "Making all the plays that come to me, just winning, winning every game and just doing my part.”

Last season, Jeudy not only failed to score a touchdown in the 10 games he appeared in, he couldn't even garner a red-zone target. He finished with just 38 receptions (on 56 targets) for 467 yards.

Something tells me that production is going to climb in 2022. However, based on the first few days of Broncos training camp, it's clear that Jeudy is starting off as the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart behind Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick — both of whom received an in-season extension in 2021.

Right now, Jeudy is working on assimilating the system and building chemistry with Wilson. Getting on the same page with Jeudy is obviously a priority for Wilson, who has been seen putting his arm around the young receiver between sets or drills, and giving him a lot of one-on-one attention.

“I feel like we’re doing good," Jeudy said of his chemistry with Wilson. "I feel like just being out there—even it started during offseason, going to his house—and just knowing where he wants me to be at and why he wants me to be there, it just adds up all the time. So I feel like [the chemistry] is good.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!