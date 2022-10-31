Skip to main content

Report: Jets, Dolphins 'Consider' Dealing 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb

Does GM George Paton pull the trigger?

On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars.

Will they trade leading sacker Bradley Chubb?

There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.

"We'll see where [Broncos GM] George [Paton] goes with it, but I'd guess he gets moved," the GM told The Score's Jordan Schultz.

It's quite possible the above source was Miami's Chris Grier or the Jets' Joe Douglas, both of whom are "interested enough" in Chubb to "consider" parting with a first-round draft pick, The MMQB's Peter King reported Monday, citing a "well-plugged-in GM" — and perhaps the same source.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. Particularly in this business. And the embers have reached Chubb himself, who's sweating the next 24-plus hours.

"That’s why I’ve got no plans," he said after defeating Jacksonville, as Denver prepares to enter its bye week.

Paton is faced with an unenviable set of choices. Unload Chubb, a defensive captain, and send a curious message to a win-now locker room. Keep him, and miss out on precious capital for a soon-to-be free agent likely to walk in March. There's the roughly $20 million franchise tag, but also the emergence of OLBs Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto.

Hem, haw.

As King notes, a trade is contingent on his new club agreeing to a multi-year pact that could vault Chubb, 26, near the top of the edge rusher market. Money that Paton may hesitate to surrender after splurging for $70 million starter Randy Gregory last spring.

Does Paton go all-in on salvaging 2022 or begin preparing for 2023 (and beyond)? The answer will be apparent in due time.

