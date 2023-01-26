Ex-Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC

Exactly one month to the day since his Broncos firing, former head coach Nathaniel Hackett has found new employment.

The New York Jets tapped Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Hired last January, Hackett was dismissed by Denver after accumulating a 4-11 record, punctuated with a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. Despite bringing aboard a clock management specalist and surrendering playcalling duties, Hackett's offense finished 32nd in points per game while the often-undisciplined club led the NFL in penalties.

Prior to surfacing in the Mile High City, the 43-year-old held OC titles with the Packers, Bills, and Jaguars, where he intersected with Jets HC Robert Saleh. Saleh interviewed 15 candidates for the position before circling back to Hackett.

"Really, really excited [about the hire]," Saleh told reporters Thursday.

In New York, Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur, who was fired on Jan. 11, and inherits a unit that ranked 29th in scoring and 25th in total yards this past regular season. He also inherits a quarterback in Zach Wilson who's regarded among the league's bottom echelon.

"We still have a lot of faith in him," Saleh said of Wilson. "Want to give him every opportunity to grow and develop. ... Very confident in Nathaniel and his ability (to develop him)."

