Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision on HC Future

And just like that, Jim Harbaugh's name is off the board for the Denver Broncos. After a two-hour-plus virtual interview with the Broncos, followed by a week of intense speculation, Harbaugh is staying at the University of Michigan.

Michigan president Santa Ono announced that after multiple conversations with Harbaugh, he'll return as the Wolverines' head coach.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel," Ono's statement read.

Shortly after, Harbaugh confirmed with his own statement that he's not going to return to the NFL and will instead remain at Michigan.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan—coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono, and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

It's unclear what sparked Harbaugh's decision and whether Ono offered him anything specific to stay at Michigan. Those details will likely emerge in the coming days.

While many in Broncos Country will be disappointed, all eyes now turn to Denver's scheduled interview with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. It'll take place on Tuesday in-person in Los Angeles.

The Broncos have also interviewed former Indianapolis and Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, and current Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are also scheduled to interview L.A. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Tuesday after their palaver with Payton, the hiring brain trust has reportedly submitted requests to interview Dallas DC Dan Quinn and San Francisco DC DeMeco Ryans.

Payton surely smiled upon hearing Harbaugh's announcement. Can you say 'leverage?'

Stay tuned.

