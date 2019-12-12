Elway on Kareem Jackson: Broncos Were 'Surprised to See Houston Let Him Go'

Not all of GM John Elway’s key shots in the free-agent market have hit their intended target. Bryce Callahan didn't play at all this year for the Denver Broncos, while the $51 million right tackle Ja'Wuan James has appeared in just three contests and is yet to play a full game.

The truth is, the combustible free agency sweepstakes are far from being an exact science.

Teams move on from their own players for a number of reasons. Often it’s due to a questionable attitude or injury concern, but more often, constraints under the salary cap are the impetus for players parting with their original team.

Elway has a considerable hit rate in attracting high-profile free agents to Denver as he built a Super Bowl Champion roster around several big-named acquisitions, including the great Peyton Manning.

When Elway signed utility defensive back Kareem Jackson away from the Houston Texans back in March of this year, the GM may have hit the free-agent jackpot. The hard-hitting safety's locker leadership and ongoing body of work are going to benefit this emerging young Broncos team the most moving forward.

Jackson brings a lot more to the team than accolades such as this week’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week award he just received, which is something that his boss referenced in his weekly appearance on Broncos TV.

“I couldn’t have been happier for a guy like Kareem," Elway said. "He is a tremendous guy, he works his tail off and is a great leader on that team.”

The deal to secure Jackson for three years and $33 million with $23M guaranteed now looks like bigtime value in hindsight, especially as Bradley Roby was effectively swapped in the deal to the Texans. It’s been anything but the anticipated like-for-like exchange as Jackson has been playing lights out and free of injury down the stretch.

“Were thrilled to get him," Elway said. "We were surprised to see Houston let him go.”

What’s been equally as important as Jackson’s tone-setting violent hits has been his locker room leadership and selfless team-first attitude. Fellow safety Justin Simmons has flourished playing alongside the veteran and it’s resulted in the 25-year-old playing up to Pro Bowl level in his fourth season.

It’s likely that the safety tandem could be teaming up for an appearance at the NFL's all-star game at the conclusion of the season.

As Simmons comes up for his second contract window, it could cost the Broncos considerable capital to secure him for multiple years. Elway would be unwise to not keep the partnership together with their respective game-wrecking skills and reputations only likely to grow.

Throughout the NFL, all 32 teams juggle the same set of issues and frantically do the number-crunching behind the scenes. Tricky negotiations are just part of the job for the likes of Elway, but with Jackson and Simmons forming arguably the best safety duo in the league, it must be forcing its way to the top of the GM’s to-do list this offseason.

