After the addition of Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos fans can now go back to arguing about their favorite two areas that the team just seems to refuse to sink premium resources into: the right tackle and the linebacker positions.

While GM George Paton did bring in some additions to the right tackle position by signing cheap veteran free agents in Billy Turner and Tom Compton, the Broncos still have more questions than answers at the position entering the 2022 season. Given that Turner and Compton have found themselves on the PUP list to start training camp, incumbent Calvin Anderson seems to be the current player earning the lion’s share of reps at right tackle.

At linebacker, the Broncos made similar non-splashy moves at the position this offseason. While Josey Jewell is exceedingly underrated by a majority of the fanbase, given his overall lack of highlight plays in comparison to just how steady and even he is (more valuable at the linebacker position), many in Broncos Country wanted a 'true stud' at the MIKE.

Further adding questions to the position is the Broncos moving Baron Browning to outside linebacker, a 2021 draft pick that earned a starting spot towards the end of last season as an inside 'backer. Luckily for Broncos Country, it does seem like Browning is shining in his new position rushing the passer.

The Broncos may have to deal with a short-term solution at right tackle this season, but there does seem to be an emerging solution at linebacker for the Denver defense that just may quench the thirst for many in the fan base who have been longing for a big, athletic linebacker as Jonas Griffith has been making waves so far in training camp.

Recently listed by Pro Football Focus as the Broncos’ 'Intriguing player to know for the 2022 NFL training camp,' the Griffith hype train seems to be preparing to leave the station.

Griffith, acquired before the start of last season in a trade, made a strong impression during his limited playing time a year ago, totaling 46 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits en route to a 69.1 PFF grade and a 75.1 run-defense grade. The Broncos' second linebacker job is up for grabs, and there’s a belief Griffith will come away with it if he has a strong training camp and preseason.

In very limited action towards the end of last season, Griffith made enough plays garner offseason intrigue from not only those in Dove Valley, but those who grind tape across the league. As was shown in a clip shared by NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger in his segment called 'Baldy’s Breakdowns,' Griffith made some highlight-worthy plays last season that should have those in Broncos’ Country screaming for linebacker excited:

Will Griffith end up earning the No. 2 linebacker spot opposite of Jewell this season? While there is hype surrounding Griffith coming out of Dove Valley, the Broncos also apparently aren’t quite satisfied with the position as it stands.

With reports coming out this week that the Broncos were a finalist for signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr (who signed instead with the Dallas Cowboys) and Denver having recently brought in Joe Schobert for a workout, perhaps dubbing Griffith the other starting linebacker might be getting a tad ahead of ourselves.

Still, if Griffith plays like he did to close out last season and continues to make plays in training camp and preseason, expect him to earn the starting linebacker spot opposite of Jewell for the 2022 Broncos starting defense.

