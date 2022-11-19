Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Raiders Rematch

The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of their rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the Raiders will come to Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos hope to snap an ignominious five-game losing streak to their bitter division rival.

On Saturday, the Broncos announced a flurry of roster moves. Starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who suffered a foot injury during practice on Thursday, has been placed on injured reserve, which guarantees he'll miss at least the next four games.

Taking his place on the active roster is long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, whom the Broncos activated off IR. The Broncos have been getting by at long-snapper while Bobenmoyer recovered from a thumb injury.

The Broncos also announced that wideout Brandon Johnson and linebacker Harvey Langi have been elevated from the practice squad to the team's Week 11 gameday roster. The Johnson elevation was anticipated with the Broncos reeling from the loss of wideout tandem Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, both of whom have been ruled out of Sunday's action.

Johnson is an undrafted rookie out of Central Florida who impressed during training camp before suffering an injury that saw him get the dreaded waived/injured designation. He brings great size at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. If he's utilized on offense, it'll be his NFL debut.

Langi is a fifth-year pro out of BYU. He entered the league as a college free agent with the New England Patriots back in 2017 and has since spent time with the New York Jets. The Broncos are his third NFL team.

With Griffith on IR, Alex Singleton takes center stage, which is poetically just as he leads the Broncos in tackles currently. Langi will serve as depth.

