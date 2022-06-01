Broncos Announce Return Date for OLB Jonathon Cooper

Skip to main content

Broncos Expect Training Camp Return for OLB Jonathon Cooper

Cooper had a procedure on his left ring finger last month.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss the remainder of the offseason program after undergoing finger surgery.

“He had a little surgery there and he’ll be back for training camp," Hackett said following Day 4 of Organized Team Activities.

Cooper suffered an injury to his left ring finger during practice on May 23. He had a procedure to repair tendon damage three days later, shelving him through voluntary OTAs as well as Denver's mandatory minicamp. Training camp is expected to kick off in late July.

The North Carolina product made 16 appearances (five starts) for the Broncos last season, tallying 22 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks across 435 defensive snaps. Cooper was relegated to a 2022 backup after Denver signed veteran OLB Randy Gregory and drafted rookie edge rusher Nik Bonitto to pair with Bradley Chubb.

Cooper's absence has led to increasing second-string reps for Malik Reed and Baron Browning, whose conversion from inside linebacker is full steam ahead.

“He’s done a really fine job," Hackett said of Browning. "He’s somebody that we saw a couple of things on tape last year [and said] that could potentially be something that he can do. His ability to bend and lower his hips and round that tackle is something that stood out on tape. That’s another rusher on the outside, and he’s doing a good job.”

