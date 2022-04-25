Projecting LBs Josey Jewell & Baron Browning's Role in 2022

The Director of AFC scouting said of Jewell, “Give me a guy with his mindset and instincts and I can sell him to a coaching staff even if he's not as big as they are looking for. His tape will win them over."

It has. Jewell doesn’t have the body of a top ILB, but he’s an excellent ILB regardless.

Jewell is 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds, with an NFL average linebacker arm length of 32 inches. He has a 33-inch vertical leap, below the NFL ILB average of 34-5/8 inches, and a 117-inch broad jump, one inch below position average. His 40 was 4.8 seconds, rather than the average PA of 4.7. These are the knocks against him.

But the 3-cone drill PA for ILBs is 7.04: Jewell's 3-cone drill was 6.8 seconds. As Nick Kendell has pointed out, that ranked Jewell in the 94th percentile for the drill at his position, of all time. And quickness has become far more important than speed.

Jewell has taken his leadership role on the field to heart and has become a leader in the locker room, and a teacher/mentor to the ILB room. He watched, analyzed, and taught the linebackers' room, making the team better.

A lesser man would have exclusively focused on his own rehab and called it good. Jewell focused on making the team better — and that’s brilliant.

Paton said, “He was the glue that kept our defense together. He’s so smart and so instinctive. When we lost Josey, it really hurt our defense.”

What makes him so effective is his understanding of the position, his anticipation, and his processing speed. Since high school, Jewell has always had a unique ability to anticipate the play.

He puts himself in position so swiftly that far faster, more explosive players find themself behind the curve in comparison. Jewell earned All-State honors in both football and baseball - he has always had the visual skills to recognize the play of the ball.

Despite his near-perfect physical traits for the ILB position, Browning consistently struggled with play identification. His instincts were poor and he didn’t understand where his eyes needed to go, which lowered his draft grade to 6.29 — eventual starter, but nothing exceptional.

Browning is a better athlete than a linebacker, yet in 2021, he was more than an effective player under Jewell's tutelage. That’s the power of the shared mind, between Jewell and Browning.

Browning sees himself as more of an OLB than ILB and will be given reps at both positions this summer. But, which linebacker would you want calling your defensive plays?