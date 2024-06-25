Josh Reynolds Gives Broncos Options Amid Ongoing Courtland Sutton Standoff
The Denver Broncos wanted to revamp the wide receiver room, and while the team didn’t completely overhaul the unit, significant changes were made. Jerry Jeudy was traded, and the Broncos went out and signed Josh Reynolds, who is coming off the best year of his career.
With so many questions and concerns about their receiver room, Reynolds provides some reliability. As Reynolds enters his eighth year and is now on his fourth NFL team, his experience and resume are noteworthy.
While Reynolds has only broken 500 yards receiving three times and totaled 50-plus receptions only once, his overall record of 239 catches for 3,251 yards and 20 touchdowns demonstrates his potential as a solid depth receiver. Following his best season in Detroit — with 48 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns — the Broncos signed Reynolds to a two-year, $9 million contract.
This move reflects the team's recognition of Reynolds' potential and the potential he brings to the depth of the receiver room. He has the potential to be a solid No. 3 option in a passing attack, and the Broncos are eager to see if he can step up to be a No. 2.
With the deal the Broncos got Reynolds on, he can be a great value signing in Sean Payton's offense, especially if Bo Nix can have some early success. Reynolds is a good route runner who can get open through his route running and speed variation, which is what the Broncos have needed from their receiver room, and it's why he can pair well with Nix.
Even though Jeudy was considered a route runner, a few differences make Reynolds a better fit than Broncos' former 2020 first-rounder. The first one is how quickly they get off the line of scrimmage.
Jeudy has a bad habit of dancing on the line a hair too long, putting him behind, and throwing off timing with the quarterback, which is killer in Payton’s offense. Reynold also offers more as a blocker and doesn't limit the offense in running situations, as Jeudy did, who was far from reliable in that arena.
Marvin Mims Jr. will, for the most part, take over Jeudy's role and is expected to be the starting slot receiver, but the Broncos always had something else in mind when it comes to Reynolds. Last season in Detroit, Reynolds lined up on the outside 65% of the time and only 35% of his snaps were in the slot.
Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton are the two players who can impact what the Broncos do with Reynolds. Patrick has reportedly looked excellent in practice this offseason, and it seemed like he was back during mandatory minicamp. However, there are still questions about what he can do when training camp comes around and concerns over his ability to stay on the field.
Sutton kept himself out of voluntary workouts over his desire for a new contract. He has been in trade rumors for almost two years, and the Broncos could still decide to part ways with the receiver. If the Broncos do decide to move on from Sutton, who has two years left on his current contract, they would save $13.5 million against the salary cap while absorbing $3.8 million in dead money.
Bottom Line
Adding Reynolds not only gives the Broncos a reliable depth option but also gives them insurance and options. If Patrick goes down again, they have Reynolds.
Do the Broncos decide to move Sutton? If so, Reynolds can step in.
And if Mims doesn’t take a much-needed step forward, they still have Reynolds. Reynolds gives Payton and the Broncos some options in their quest to rebuild the receiver room.
