Finding Broncos: 3 LBs to Replace Josey Jewell
As the Denver Broncos strive to fortify their defense. Replacing a stalwart like linebacker Josey Jewell will be paramount.
The performance at the Broncos' linebacker position could have been better, and despite the return of Alex Singleton, the unit requires improvement. The Broncos managed to secure the return of Justin Strnad, signed the free agent Cody Barton, and retained Jonas Griffith, but they all fall short of the mark as starters.
A true game-changer is needed, and while Drew Sanders could have filled that role, he appears to be switching positions to the edge. This isn’t a great linebacker class, but the one thing about the position is you can find starters throughout the draft.
Today, I'm breaking down the top three linebackers in the class, and they could be had somewhere on Day 2.
Junior Colson | Michigan
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 238 pounds
- Arm Length: 32-1/2 inches
- Hands: 9-3/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: N/A
Pros
Colson's size, strength, length, and athleticism are exactly what teams seek in the modern-day NFL. He has a high football IQ, is a leader on and off the field, will do whatever is asked of him, and is tough as nails. He checks every intangible box.
Colson has plenty of strength and a solid core to engage blockers and fight through them. His balance through contact is top-notch, and he never backs down from a fight. The power and quickness with which he hits the hole inside is what you want, and he has the speed and agility to chase the ball carrier outside the tackle box.
Colson can close the window on over routes with his length when working in coverage. He has excellent awareness and instincts and is always in position in coverage. There's enough athleticism and physicality to handle tight ends in man coverage, and he's quick to work outside against running backs in the flats.
Cons
Sometimes, Colson can be late to trigger when working downhill, and he could do better with sorting through the trash rather than taking on unnecessary contact. He needs to work on reading and diagnosing plays and blocking concepts as they develop and put himself in the right hole.
There are concerns about Colson's tackling consistency and bringing down ball carriers himself, as he has many combo tackles. He can slow down the ball carrier, but finishing the tackle could elevate his game and cover for issues around him on defense. The discipline is there, but sometimes he is risk-averse, leading to a big play by the offense.
Fit With Broncos
Colson would be an outstanding fit for the Broncos to replace Jewell. Singleton could help cover some of Colson's issues working downhill against the run while the Broncos develop that area of his game.
Colson would give them some legitimate potential to improve their coverage ability from the position.
Big Board Position: No. 51 overall.
Edgerrin Cooper | Texas A&M
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 230 pounds
- Arm Length: 34 inches
- Hands: 9-3/4 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.13
Pros
Cooper plays with a chip on his shoulder, and his effort and motor never wane. The physicality and ferocity you want from your linebackers are there in spades.
Cooper plays with such force and intensity that it's contagious to those around him. With how he improved from 2022 to 2023, he proved he is coachable and willing to put in the work.
There is such force in Cooper's tackle attempts that he likes to set the tone with a punishing hit. He works well as a blitzer and brings that same kind of force into block attempts, either against the run or as a blitzer. His awareness and instincts against the run help cover his issues.
The athleticism is there, and Cooper can work as a quarterback spy or handle multiple types of coverage drops. He has a sixth sense to end the screen game before the offense can get it going. He has good speed to chase running backs out in the flats or even on wheel routes while having the physicality to handle tight ends.
Cons
Cooper's coaches must rein in his aggressiveness wherever he ends up, as he can give up plays. His tackling technique isn’t great, and he could do with more focus on technique and reducing his reliance on hitting hard. His awareness and football IQ are lacking, and he can struggle to diagnose plays as they develop and run himself out of position.
When Cooper takes on blocks, he does so with a high pad level, which makes life more difficult for him to get through to make the play. A lot of undisciplined play with Cooper puts the defense at risk. In college, his athleticism can cover many of these issues, but they will be more problematic in the NFL.
Fit With Broncos
While Cooper's scheme fit is fine, the Broncos need someone more disciplined within the scheme than he is. He could develop into a great starter for the Broncos, but pairing him with Singleton could be problematic. Singleton isn’t the most disciplined player, and having two linebackers with a similar issue is a recipe for disaster.
Big Board Position: No. 54 overall.
Payton Wilson | North Carolina State
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 233 pounds
- Arm Length: 30-1/2 inches
- Hands: 9 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.89
Pros
Wilson is a good leader with a good football IQ and has the needed length and athleticism for the NFL. It's hard to hit throws over him because of his length, and he has a good leaping ability to make those windows even tighter. His movement skills are extremely good for a linebacker, and he was a smoother mover than multiple receivers.
Wilson's range is exceptional in handling all kinds of coverages, and he has the sideline-to-sideline speed to be a stout run defender. He sees the game differently than most defenders and can be that quarterback of the defense with his football IQ, vision, and communication skills.
Wilson is tough between the tackles as a run defender and a blitzer. He's a reliable tackler and can sort through the trash to get to the ball carrier.
Cooper has an excellent burst to close, and the recovery athleticism is exceptional. All the markings of an elite linebacker are there with Wilson, but one major concern can keep him from hitting that mark.
Cons
Can Wilson stay on the field? There is a lengthy list of injuries throughout his entire football career. If he can remain on the field, he has a chance to be the next big linebacker at the NFL level, but that is such a concern that some teams may not even have him on their board.
Cooper's on-field issues are technical inconsistencies and lapses that must be corrected and cleaned up. His pad level could be more consistent, which is hard to improve with his natural height. He can also be a little passive against the run when taking on blocks, which does take him out of the play.
Fit With Broncos
Wilson can be an elite linebacker on the field and would be an exceptional fit for the Broncos. The issue comes down to that injury history.
Can the Broncos afford to use a Day-2 pick on someone with as high of a ceiling as anyone but an extremely low floor? This team needs a lot of help, and the risk with Wilson might be too much for Denver.
Big Board Position: No. 78 overall.
Better Fit for Broncos
Wilson would be the best fit if it weren’t for the injury concerns. However, those being as relevant as they are and the position the Broncos are in, he isn’t the best fit.
That would be Colson, as he is the type of linebacker the Broncos need and doesn’t come with the laundry list of injuries that Wilson does. In regards to Cooper, if he had been more disciplined with his play, perhaps he would have been the best fit, but pairing him with Singleton would likely end poorly.
