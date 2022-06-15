On Tuesday, Denver Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett led his staff and players onto the practice field at UCHealth Training Center for the second day of mandatory minicamp. The last offseason camp goes three days, and while some NFL are beginning the installation of playbooks, the Broncos' offense has already shifted into second gear.

Outten, a 38-year-old Pennsylvania native, was led to Denver by Hackett after both men coached together in Green Bay. Outten was previously the Packers’ tight ends coach from 2019-21 and will make his NFL debut as an offensive coordinator this season.

What Outten lacks in years of experience, he makes up for with quality time spent he spent with an elite quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. With superstar players come superstar treatment, and when it comes to the offense, there’s no question that the Packers acquiesce to Rodgers’ philosophical preferences.

It’s important to know that each QB is also his own man with his unique personality. So for a first-time coordinator, how does that translate to quarterback with a storied resume like Russell Wilson?

“He gives you feedback, and we also give him feedback,” Outten said about Wilson. “He’s very coachable and in the position that he’s in, he could easily tell us, ‘It’s my way or the highway.’ He’s been very good about just getting around the system and learning it all and asking questions every single day. It’s been great.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos' GM George Paton is in his second year with the team and has undisputed control of the front office. By hiring Hackett and Outten, in addition to landing Wilson via trade, Paton has completely overhauled what had become a perennially lackluster offense.

Sure, all three men are in their first year in a new city and in new roles, but the hope is that the last few months of offseason training will make an immediate impact. Outten was asked about the importance of relationships.

“I think our chemistry on offense has been really, really strong from jump street and it just keeps getting stronger out here," he said. “When we go up here and watch the video, those guys are on it. They’re bringing up the details that myself and Hackett took almost a year to learn. It’s really exciting for those guys because they’re putting in just as much work as those players because as a teacher and as a motivator, you have to be on your stuff. If you’re not, they see right through that. They do a really good job out here with the intensity, and you see it."

The 2022 season may be full of ‘firsts’ for many of the coaches and players, but one thing is crystal clear: The Broncos' players have overwhelmingly bought into the coaches' new systems and philosophies in an effort to restore the Mile High City's winning culture.

“You’re just trying to test these guys. In an environment like this that’s controlled, you’re trying to stress to these guys mentally,” said Broncos' offensive coordinator Justin Outten. “When they get into a stadium that’s packed with screaming and yelling and calls of adversity, you’re trying to implement that mentally. They’ve been handling it extremely well and I’m proud of those guys. You can tell they’re putting in the extra work outside of the building.”

Winning is the expectation for the Broncos this season, but accountability and hard work are how the team gets there.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!