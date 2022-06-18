Justin Simmons Sounds Off on 2022 Season in Exclusive Interview

Skip to main content

Justin Simmons: Broncos' Goal is to Win Super Bowl, 'Not Just Go'

The NFL: on notice.

Broncos star safety Justin Simmons sat down with Mile High Huddle after taking new teammate, defensive lineman D.J. Jones, on a tour of the Denver area, courtesy of USAA. He discussed both the club's goals and his personal goals for the 2022 season.

Simmons began by talking about the standard for the Broncos: “This is a city that takes pride in their football … always in the postseason and always hosting postseason games."

A standard was set when Pat Bowlen took over the franchise in 1984. The standard was to win the Super Bowl every year, and that goal was ever present regardless of the prior season’s outcome. The Broncos excelled for three decades. Often in the playoffs, the organization went to seven Super Bowls and captured three titles under Bowlen's guidance.

Since 2015, however, the Broncos have not been up to that standard, missing the playoffs in six straight seasons. Simmons is confident in the campaign that lies ahead and expects to bring back the winning ways to the Mile High City.

"I would say the goal is to win the Super Bowl, not just go," Simmons punctuated.

Those are lofty aspirations, but having those aspirations are important — a prelude to the future. And they apply to Simmons on an individual level, as well.

“I have a lot of personal accolades," he revealed. "There are individual stats that I am looking to hit, obviously a First Team All Pro bid and starter at the Pro Bowl; all those goals are still there.”

But the ultimate goal is, and will remain, Broncos-centric.

“For me personally I’m pushing to get to the playoffs," Simmons said. "I know once we are in the playoffs you just take it a game at a time. I like us, in any match up. I like our team and like the way we have competed just in OTAs. However, his ultimate goal is to get to the playoffs. My biggest goal is whatever it takes to get in the postseason.”

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
