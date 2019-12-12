Mile High Huddle
Justin Simmons Named Broncos Walter Payton Man of the Year

Chad Jensen

In the calendar year of 2019, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has volunteered more than 58 hours of his time to charity and community outreach. On Thursday, we learned that his team has recognized him for his outgoing interest in the Denver metro community by naming him the Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year. 

The honor comes just two years removed from Simmons earning the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award. Simmons hasn't stopped trying to connect with the people of Denver and especially the under-privileged and afflicted. 

Off the field, he's been a godsend to the Mile High City. On it, Simmons has blossomed into a budding NFL star. On the season, the former third-round draft pick has tallied 70 combined tackles and three interceptions (one of just six NFL players to do so), while throwing in 13 passes defensed. 

Perhaps most amazing is the ironman streak Simmons has going, as he boasts the NFL’s longest streak of consecutive snaps played by a defensive player (1,871 consecutive snaps). He's been dependable and prolific when on the field of play. 

Simmons is respected in the media for how he conducts himself at the podium and in the locker room. His teammates love him and he's got a heart as big as the City of Denver. 

The only thing missing in this equation is a long-term contract that keeps Simmons in Denver. Although this has been his best season as a pro, playing in Vic Fangio's safety-friendly scheme, it's been in a contract year. 

The Broncos want to keep Simmons around for a multitude of reasons, including his play on the field and his impact in the community. In a perfect world, Simmons has said he'd like to stay in Denver but the business side of this sport can take situations in directions that are frankly unforeseeable. 

Simmons wants a new contract commensurate with his level of play. Considering that the Broncos could end up with north of $70 million in cap space in 2020, my bet is that the front office gives it to him. 

Meanwhile, tip your cap to one of the true good guys in the NFL. Justin Simmons exemplifies what it means to be a Bronco. 

