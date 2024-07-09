Mile High Huddle

Ravens Posited as Potential Justin Simmons Landing Spot

Could the former Broncos star take his talents to Baltimore?

Zack Kelberman


Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
It's been 124 days since his release, and former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons — a four-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler — remains at the center line of an infertile NFL free-agent safety market that bears a temperature just north of absolute zero.

The explanation for which likely boils down to one of two factors: either Simmons' financial demands are too great, warding off potential suitors, or he's playing his cards deep into the summer, ideally hoping to handpick a new home before the 2024 regular season.

If the latter, for the first time in his professional football life, Simmons could well be the finishing touch on a playoff contender's resume — such as the Baltimore Ravens, whose in-house media arm crowed was an "attractive" option for the 30-year-old to consider.

"After Geno Stone's departure to Cincinnati, the battle for the No. 3 safety role will be a compelling storyline this summer. Washington may be the favorite heading into camp, but he'll face competition from Kane, Brade and Toles. The Ravens could also sign a veteran free agent such as Jamal Adams, who visited Baltimore in May, or Justin Simmons, who may be attracted by the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender," Ravens staff writer Clifton Brown posited Monday.

To the surprise of some, the Broncos cut Simmons on March 7 in a financially driven maneuver that was met with external angst but internally provided the club a whopping $14.5 million in much-needed salary cap relief. The divorce was finalized after eight seasons and 30 interceptions, the most recorded by any NFL player over that span.

"Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field," the club said in a statement on the day of his departure.

Though Simmons' play took a small step back in 2023 — he missed nine tackles, allowed an 85.9 passer rating in coverage (23 receptions on 36 targets), and graded out as Pro Football Focus' 42nd-ranked safety — there's plenty of gas remaining to help fuel a championship hopeful during the next act of his career.

Whether that act entails settling for (as would evidently be the case in Baltimore) a third-string role is a different conversation.

Zack Kelberman

ZACK KELBERMAN

Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the wildly popular Broncos show the Mile High Huddle Podcast.

