Justin Simmons Reveals True Thoughts on Broncos Potentially Franchise-Tagging him

Chad Jensen

Justin Simmons is coming off a great contract year in which he posted career-highs in multiple categories, including passes defensed (15) and interceptions (four). Although he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, the Associated Press named Simmons a second-team All-Pro.

That's a huge honor and it can only help him in his negotiations heading into his first offseason as a prospective free agent. Since even before the 2019 season ended, the Broncos' brass have spoken positively and optimistically about the team's desire to bring Simmons back. 

GM John Elway reemphasized that in his end-of-season presser, acknowledging Simmons' talent as a player while saying that he's an "even better man" off the field. But considering the money the Chicago Bears just paid safety Eddie Jackson, Simmons' value on the open market, combined with his production in a contract year, could see him command as much as $15 million per year on the open market. 

The Broncos might be willing to open up the checkbook to pay Simmons that kind of coin. Then again, they might not. In fact, the team might rather choose to franchise-tag Simmons to lock him in for one more year and see if he can duplicate the magic he made in Vic Fangio's safety-friendly scheme playing next to Kareem Jackson. 

If the Broncos franchise-tag Simmons, how will he interpret that? Would that be an acceptable move? 

“Anytime that’s it’s been used, long-term deals have been done," Simmons said last week while cleaning out his locker. "Either way I’ve looked at it, it’s a blessing either way. In my opinion, if a team wants you, you’ll be here. It’ll be a blessing either way."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Simmons isn't wrong. As it relates to Elway's front-office tenure, every time he's used the franchise tag on a player, a long-term deal has followed usually no later than July of the same year. 

Simmons would view the tag as a blessing, which probably means that in a perfect world, he'd like to remain in Denver. 

"I’ve said it all season long, it’s no shocker that I want to stay," Simmons said. "I love the defense. It works for me; I think I make it work just as well. I think it’s a good relationship. With that being said, it just has to work out. There’s no hiding that I want it to work out. I just hope it does.”

In case you missed it, our cap-guru Bob Morris broke down the Eddie Jackson contract and how it will likely shape what happens in the Simmons-Broncos situation. I advise you take a second and go read it. 

The franchise tag for safeties is expected to be around $12M. That's the floor of what Simmons is poised to command in 2020. 

It's safe to bet that Simmons will indeed get tagged, which will buy Elway time to put together a long-term deal without the pressure of having to fend off outside offers or compete with other teams for his services. Barring something completely unforeseeable, Simmons is highly likely to return in the Orange and Blue in 2020. 

