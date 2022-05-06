Justin Simmons Buzzes About Defending Russell Wilson at Broncos OTAs

We're not talking about Trevor Siemian, or Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, or Drew Lock running the offense at practice anymore in Denver.

The Denver Broncos' 2022 NFL draft class is in the fold. It wasn't all that long ago that All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was Denver's third-round pick (back in 2016).

Simmons led the Broncos last year with five interceptions and logged 80 tackles (60 solo), four tackles for a loss, two QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and had 12 pass deflections after playing in all 17 games. Since coming to Denver, Simmons has only enjoyed one season in which the Broncos had a winning record (9-7 in 2016).

Since then, five consecutive losing seasons have plagued the Mile High City with the team finishing in last place in the AFC West in three of those five years. Simmons has played for three previous head coaches in his six-year career — Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, and Vic Fangio.

But things have changed with the arrival of the Broncos' 18th head coach all-time Nathaniel Haccektt and the acquisition of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson as. After viewing Wilson as an opponent for his entire career, Simmons dished on what it's been like to go against him as a teammate since OTAs began.

“I wouldn’t say there was anything I didn’t expect, but I love the battle within the battle—the game within the game," Simmons said last week. "He’s back there and he’s really good with his hard counts and his cadence work. For both [S] Kareem [Jackson] and I, that’s really good—and our linebackers. Any time we’re showing things too early, that can mess it up and they can already have a jump on us defensively... He does a really good job controlling his pace. Sometimes they get up there and they quick snap. Sometimes they get up there and they hard count a few times. It’s good work for us. You can tell he’s back there analyzing and it’s great. I love that game, so it’s fun.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million contract last spring that includes a $15M signing bonus in addition to $35M in guaranteed salary. He's locked in as a long-term leader and chess piece for new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

A one-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro, Simmons sounds like a player willing to forego all the individual awards if it meant being on a winning team.

"I talked about it when I re-signed. Individual accolades are great. Those things will come. But we’ve got to win games,” Simmons told Denver7’s Troy Renck back in April. “Win games, you are on in prime time. You have to make the plays that come to you. All the success will come, but it starts with team success. I just want to win. And it’s been too long since I have had that feeling.”

Simmons is a fan favorite in Broncos Country for his work both on and off the field as a two-time Walter Payton Man of The Year nominee who has led the charge to improve his community and work with children, including the less fortunate. A ‘good guy’ on and off the field, Simmons' biggest mission is winning in 2022.

“It’s all I want. And not just to get to the playoffs but to go win and compete for championships," Simmons told Renck. "That’s all I want to do.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!