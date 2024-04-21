Finding Broncos: 3 Safeties to Potentially Replace Justin Simmons
The Denver Broncos decided to move on from safety Justin Simmons, but now they have to replace him. The Broncos started by signing Brandon Jones while bringing back P.J. Locke. Getting Caden Sterns back from injury will make for a nice competition for the two starting jobs.
However, the Broncos could still do with adding more competition with all the questions those safeties have, and while this isn’t a strong draft class to get safety help, there are some options. Let's examine three safeties who could fit in Denver.
Kamren Kinchens | Miami
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 203 pounds
- Arm Length: 31-1/4 inches
- Hands: 9-3/4 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 2.42
Pros
Kinchens has good anticipation and instincts, which rarely see him out of position. His range is exceptional, as are his ball skills, with 11 interceptions and 10 passes broken up over three seasons. While he will take risks, they're calculated and work out for him most of the time.
Kinchens has been praised for his football IQ, and his defensive coordinator at Miami stated he could be a coach if he wanted to go that route. He stepped up in a leadership role over the past two seasons and stepped up on special teams as well. The intangibles are all there with Kinchens.
He has a quick-trigger downhill against the run and tackles with good technique and force. Kinchens has good patience in letting passing concepts develop and a quick trigger to jump routes to make a play on the ball. His play is immaculate, with only two penalties on nearly 1,900 snaps on defense.
Cons
Kinchens isn’t an ideal athlete, and he lacks long speed. His instincts and awareness covered it in college, but it might be a bigger problem in the NFL.
Kinchens will bite on fakes and leave some space over the top as he triggers downhill. The angles need to be improved at the NFL with the improved game speed.
A concerning hit in 2023 caused Kinchens to be taken to the hospital and miss two games. The lack of overall athleticism could lead to a more limited role in the NFL than his versatile role at Miami. His tackling technique can be improved to reduce his slipping-off attempts.
Fit With Broncos
Kinchens can work in the Broncos defense, and with the players they have, they can find the proper role for Kinchens. His play on special teams is a boost as a rookie, even if he doesn’t play a significant role on defense.
Big Board Position: No. 67 overall.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Calen Bullock | USC
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 188 pounds
- Arm Length: 32-1/2 inches
- Hands: 9 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 6.37
Pros
Bullock has a great burst and is a better athlete than his testing shows. Multiple teams might try Bullock as a corner before safety.
Bullock has good ball skills and can mirror well in coverage. His movement skills are smooth and fluid, which leads to his versatility in where he lines up and the coverages he plays in.
Not only does Bullock have a versatile role on defense, but he can also contribute on special teams as a returner and gunner. He never missed a game due to injury and will be 20 years old when drafted, turning 21 on April 30. There were needed improvements made from 2022 to 2023, primarily with his toughness and physicality.
Bullock has great ball skills, with two interceptions and seven passes broken up. He has good range to work in any type of coverage from the safety position, and he has good instincts to put himself in the proper position. The length is there to attack the catch point and knock out passes as a safety or corner.
Cons
Bullock's best position might be safety, but he doesn’t have the build or body type for it. Time must be spent in the weight room to add muscle and mass to his frame.
Bullock's physicality, while improved in 2023, still isn’t what you want from a last-line defender. The tackling technique and consistency aren’t there.
Bullock is a cover guy, first and foremost, and run defense doesn’t come naturally to him. He lacks what you want as a run defender when working either at corner or safety. The processor isn’t there to read through route combinations, and he is easily baited by fakes in routes and with the quarterbacks' eyes.
Fit With Broncos
When it comes to the Broncos, you want physicality. That alone eliminates Bullock as a fit with the team, but he isn’t an ideal fit for the scheme. He is more of a positionless player that doesn’t have a place in the Broncos secondary.
Big Board Position: No. 85 overall.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson | Texas Tech
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 197 pounds
- Arm Length: 30-7/8 inches
- Hands: 9-5/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 8.11
Pros
Taylor-Demerson has a lot of versatility in playing multiple roles in the secondary and numerous coverage schemes. His instincts and athleticism are exceptional, but his straight-line speed is in a class of itself. The range is outstanding, and he can be a true centerfielder in the NFL.
Taylor-Demerson has rare experience for a defensive back with 2,859 snaps played over five seasons on defense, and he adds 501 snaps on special teams. Teammates and coaches praise him for what he does on and off the field and for the type of person he is.
With rare opportunities as a blitzer, Taylor-Demerson was highly effective. With only 37 snaps as a blitzer, he picked up three sacks and 11 pressures. There are good instincts and intelligence with a quick processor to read and react to plays. He improved his tackling technique and consistency from 2022 to 2023.
Cons
Taylor-Demerson's size and strength aren’t ideal for an NFL safety. He has a bad habit of over-pursing on plays to the outside, which will leave cut-back lanes. While he has improved his tackling, he still had nine missed tackles in 2023 after 32 between the 2022 and 2021 seasons.
His role might be more limited in coverage, with some thinking his best spot is as a nickel corner. Taylor-Demerson has great range, but his eyes can get stuck on underneath routes and not get enough depth in his drops. Bigger receivers and tight ends would be tough matchups for him in coverage, and he would need help to ensure they can get brought down with the ball in their hands.
Fit With Broncos
It is a rough fit for Tayler-Demerson and the Broncos, especially if they feel his best spot is as a nickel. While he would bring range and athleticism the Broncos don’t have in the safety room, the physicality concerns hinder the fit. The Broncos like their defensive backs to be physical and reliable tacklers, and that isn’t Taylor-Demerson.
Big Board Position: No. 90 overall.
Better Fit for Broncos
Of these three safeties, the best fit is Kinchens. The size and physicality concerns around Bullock and Taylor-Demerson hurt their fit.
So, while Kinchens isn’t the quality of an athlete like the other two, he brings enough size and physicality to the position. His versatility is also workable in the secondary and doesn’t create as many issues as it would with the other two.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!