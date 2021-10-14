Broncos HC Vic Fangio Addresses Injury to Defensive Star

Kareem Jackson emerged scathed from last week's loss at Pittsburgh, but the Denver Broncos are not sweating the status of the 33-year-old safety.

“Kareem has a back issue. I think he’s going to be fine," head coach Vic Fangio said Wedneday. "He’s feeling much better today, but he’s not going to practice today.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Typically on the field for every defensive snap, Jackson logged just 55 reps (84.6%) amid the 27-19 defeat to the Steelers. He finished with seven total tackles, including six solo stops.

In addition to the back injury, Jackson was also tested for a concussion during the game — a precautionary measure, Fangio intimated.

“I don’t know who flagged him," he said. "I was just told that he was out for a little bit, and he was being examined. He came back [after missing a] handful of plays.”

Jackson should get in at least one limited practice ahead of Sunday's home showdown with the hated Raiders, extinguishing any doubt as to his Week 6 status. But the situation is worth monitoring considering the quality of opponent: Derek Carr and Las Vegas' fourth-ranked passing attack, which averages 298.4 yards per game.

If Jackson reaggravates his back or is otherwise incapacitated, the Broncos would turn to touted rookie S Caden Sterns, who's quickly gaining the trust of the coaching staff, opposite Justin Simmons.

"He had a good camp for us, and he did well in preseason, but in the limited role that you’re seeing, he’s been opportunistic. You can see his instincts and so forth," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said of Sterns on Oct. 7. "He’s a guy that we will continue to use, and [if] he keeps playing well his role will expand.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!