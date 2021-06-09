Broncos S Kareem Jackson: Deshaun Watson Wants to 'Be in Denver'

Kareem Jackson has spent the last several months on the recruiting trail, pitching ex-Texans teammate Deshaun Watson on the prospect of playing for the Denver Broncos.

When the hard-selling first began in February, a report indicated that Watson — pushing his way out of Houston at the time — was "intrigued" by the Broncos, who had a mutual interest, however rudimentary, in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

But Jackson claims there's nothing rudimentary about Watson's since-intensified feelings. Which he aired on former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib's Catchin' Fades podcast.

"I got a great relationship with Deshaun. I've been talking to him for the last couple of weeks. All he's been telling me is, 'Look, Jack, just tell them, that's where I want to be. I want to be in Denver,'" he relayed Wednesday. "During the time I was going through my little free agency thing, I ended up signing back here. Before I signed, he called and he was like, 'Man, are you gonna sign? Let me know what you're going to do.' Then I signed back and he was like, 'Listen, man, tell them I want to be in Denver.'"

Jackson's comments quickly went viral on Twitter, prompting clarification from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, Watson does not, in fact, want to be in Denver.

Ultimately, Watson is stuck in neutral until he resolves the nearly two-dozen lawsuits stemming from various sexual misconduct allegations levied against him. Even then, he remains at risk of being suspended by the NFL for potentially violating its personal conduct policy. The league launched an independent investigation into the allegations, which remains ongoing.

For what it's worth, Talib prefaced his discussion with Jackson by stating, "I honestly think y'all are gonna have Deshaun soon."

How soon is "soon?" Time will tell as the wheels of justice turn.

