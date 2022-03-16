Denver Broncos GM George Paton was once again busy grabbing the headlines on Tuesday when he highjacked the Dallas Cowboys for the services of premium free-agent edge rusher Randy Gregory.

In the past 24 hours, Paton has made a couple of splashy moves, adding pieces to the defense, but crucially, that has been augmented by bringing back key leaders like linebacker Josey Jewell on a new two-year contract. Paton's approach has been to strike a balance between the new faces and long-established veterans who are well versed in the internal dynamics of the Denver locker room.

All of which could lead to another olive branch being extended towards safety Kareem Jackson as he gets set to enter his 13th year in the league.

Jackson checked in with NFL Network's Willie McGinest to reveal that he has indeed entered into talks with the Broncos about returning to the team.

“Yeah, definitely, they are making some major moves," Jackson said. "I didn’t have to call them because I’m right down the street from them, so I just walk down. We’ve been having conversations for the last couple of days, so I mean, I’m definitely looking forward to possibly going back to Denver. Like I said, they are definitely making a ton of moves to turn that roster into a winning roster, and to compete and win right now in that AFC West division. So, definitely excited for my opportunity right now and I definitely would love to go back to Denver.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jackson was in the exact same situation last year after Denver opted to not exercise the third and final year on his contract, which led to him testing the market before signing a one-year, team-friendly deal back with the Broncos. Such is the harsh NFL reality for grizzled veterans like Jackson where he has to accept ever-diminishing financial rewards in order to carry on playing well on the wrong side of 30.

But, far from being frustrated by that prospect, Jackson feels he can still be a pivotal piece of the puzzle due to his versatility.

“I’m confident I can play in any scheme, so it’s free game for me,” Jackson said. “If the right opportunity presents itself, I like to tell people all the time man, I’d go play on the moon if I have to. But, I’m all about going out and competing and being a piece of the puzzle. So, hopefully, the right situation will come, and I will find a place that definitely wants and needs me.”

Jackson worked successfully in tandem with Justin Simmons, establishing already the duo as one of the best safety pairings in the league. Keeping the tag-team intact has its obvious upsides, as does working second-year safety Caden Sterns into the starting line-up after he flashed considerably during his rookie campaign.

That being said, Paton’s overall desire to concoct a well-seasoned gumbo means adding some essential veteran elements would be smart. Another year tucked under the wing of Jackson might also be of long-term benefit to the raw 22-year-old Sterns as he rounds into a more savvy NFL safety.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!