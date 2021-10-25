Broncos Acquire New Starting ILB in Trade with Rams

    • October 25, 2021
    Report: Broncos Acquire Rams ILB Kenny Young in Pick-Swap Trade

    Young likely will start for Denver.
    Author:

    The injury-decimated Denver Broncos have landed their second linebacker in as many weeks.

    According to media reports, the Broncos on Monday acquired inside 'backer Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Young, 26 (in November), has amassed 166 tackles (113 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries across 53 games (19 starts) in Baltimore and Los Angeles. The fourth-year pro entered the NFL as a 2018 fourth-round selection of the Ravens.

    Through seven starts this season, Young has totaled 27 solo tackles, six TFLs, two QB hits, two sacks, one PBU, and a FF, logging 77% (384) of the Rams' defensive snaps.

    The UCLA product was a first-team All-PAC-12 choice as a collegian, during which time he drew pre-draft comparisons to former Chiefs LB D.J. Alexander.

    "Young is a lean, run-around WILL linebacker who has the speed to pursue plays all over the field, but may lack the consistency and play demeanor needed to find many NFL reps," Lance Zierlein of NFL Media wrote in 2018. "He will run well at the combine and should offer special teams help if given the chance. Young's speed and athletic ability could land him on a roster, but he may be looking over his shoulder every offseason."

    An unrestricted free agent in 2022, Young is expected to slide into a significant off-ball role opposite Justin Strnad for the Broncos, who lost starting ILBs Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson to season-ending pectoral injuries. The team is also without backup ILB Micah Kiser, who landed on injured reserve following last week's loss to Cleveland.

    Young joins OLB Stephen Weatherly as new additions to a Denver linebacker corps that remains without Bradley Chubb (ankle, IR) and could see Von Miller (ankle) at less than full health for Sunday's home contest against Washington.

