Report: Broncos to Interview Chargers TEs Coach Kevin Koger for OC Job

New Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett is seeking familiarity among his staff.

So much for Adam Stenavich.

One day after Denver's interest was made public, the Green Bay Packers blocked Stenvavich, its offensive line coach/run game coordinator, from interviewing for the Broncos' offensive coordinator vacancy, 9News' Mike Klis reported Friday.

Klis speculates that Stenavich will receive a promotion to Packers OC following the defection of new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. NFL Network's Albert Breer echoed as much, terming the elevation "likely." And with Green Bay quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy reportedly weighing a similar offer from Chicago, Hackett and company must turn to Plan C at the staff position:

Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger, whom the Broncos will interview, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A former Michigan tight end, Koger just completed his first season in Los Angeles — his first ever as an NFL position coach. The 32-year-old led a group that featured veteran starter Jared Cook, who finished fourth on the team in receiving (564 yards, four touchdowns), and former undrafted free agent Donald Parham, who ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 20 TE among 74 qualifiers, drawing positive pass-catching marks (70.8 rating).

Prior to his Chargers stint, Koger spent the 2019-2020 campaigns as the Packers' offensive quality control coach, working alongside Hackett. Collegiately, the Ohio native cut his teeth with Eastern Kentucky where he doubled as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator from 2016-18.

In addition to Koger, the Broncos also could pursue Packers TEs coach Justin Outten — "one name to watch" for the coordinating gig, per Breer.

Whomever the club hires to replace Pat Shurmur will do so in name only, not unlike Ed Donatell's title under ex-head coach Vic Fangio, whose successor confirmed in his introductory press conference Friday that he'll handle play-calling duties.

“Yes, I will be calling the plays," Hackett said.

