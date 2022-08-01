Broncos WR K.J. Hamler Removed from PUP List, Makes 2022 Debut

The Denver Broncos put wide receiver K.J. Hamler on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before training camp began. His stay was briefer than anticipated.

Denver removed Hamler from the injured list ahead of Monday's practice, for which the third-year pass-catcher was in uniform.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The team's 2020 second-round pick, Hamler had been shelved this offseason due to the ACL tear and hip dislocation he suffered last September. Having him start on the PUP list was mostly precautionary to keep him from pushing too hard in practice. The Broncos may still be cautious with him and it's perhaps wishful thinking to expect full-go on Day 1 of his return.

“He’s just been getting back in here, but it has been awesome watching him on the sidelines and during walk-thru," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on July 28. "He’s got this little board thing and he’s drawing all the plays on there. For him, it’s all about those mental reps and continually pushing yourself. Watching him continually do that has been really great. For him, once he gets back out there, he knows exactly where to line up and what to do.”

Hamler is a key member of the Broncos' receiving corps; his speed will take the top off of defenses and play a significant role in the offense. Having him back after missing only four practices is a fantastic turn of events as he'll start to become acclimated with Hackett's playbook and new quarterback Russell Wilson.

Broncos fans can hope there are no ill effects from the severe injuries. According to Hamler himself, he is just as fast — if not faster — than he was prior. Regardless, having him back on the field is a welcomed development for all involved.