Report: Broncos Want Gary Kubiak's Son for Major Coaching Role

Skip to main content
Team(s)
Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Report: Broncos Interested in Vikings OC Klint Kubiak for Offensive Coaching Role

Klint is the son of former Denver head coach Gary Kubiak.

Klint Kubiak could return to where it all began.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos plan to interview Kubiak — the son of former Denver head coach Gary Kubiak and current Vikings offensive coordinator — for an undisclosed position on Nathaniel Hackett's staff.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kubiak, 34, completed his first (and perhaps only) season as Minnesota's coordinator. The club finished 11th in passing, 12th in total yards, 14th in scoring, and 17th in rushing, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson — the NFL's ninth-leading passer, fifth-leading rusher, and second-leading wideout, respectively.

Prior to his play-calling stint, Kubiak worked as the Vikings' QBs coach from 2019-2020. He also spent 2016-18 as a Broncos offensive assistant, brought aboard by his father and retained for the duration of the Vance Joseph era. He was the WRs coach at Kansas (2015) and an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings (2013-14) before his time in the Mile High City.

Read More

Kubiak presumably is permitted to seek employment elsewhere after Minnesota fired HC Mike Zimmer and has yet to tap his successor, who likely will import his own assistants.

If hired, it's possible Kubiak nabs the title of pass or run game coordinator under Hackett — who will call plays on offense — and the team's next OC, rumored to be Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten.

"Can see it now: Hackett/Outten/Kubiak -- West Coast offense lives in Broncos Country," teased Klis.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

USATSI_10890295
News

Report: Broncos Want Gary Kubiak's Son for Major Coaching Role

1 minute ago
Denver Broncos defensive back Bill Thompson (36) tackles Oakland Raiders running back Marv Hubbard (44) at the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 21-13.
News

Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame: Bill Thompson

1 hour ago
2oIpJlUh
News

Broncos Reveal Decision on Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade

15 hours ago
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball for a rushing touchdown during the second half in front of New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) at MetLife Stadium.
News

Melvin Gordon Sends Strong Message to Broncos' New Regime Regarding Free-Agent Status

15 hours ago
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium.
Draft

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 2 | 3 Prospects for Broncos Jump Out

19 hours ago
USATSI_17347628
Film

Film Room Analyzes Broncos' Breakout Star Defender

Jan 30, 2022
Denver Broncos introduce Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

4 Players Hurt by Broncos Hiring Nathaniel Hackett as HC

Jan 30, 2022
Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett.
News

Shrine Bowl Rumor Hints at Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers-to-Denver Trade

Jan 29, 2022
Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kellen Diesch trains during spring football practice at Kajikawa Practice Facility in Tempe on March 6, 2020. Asu Spring Football
News

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects for Broncos to Watch

Jan 29, 2022