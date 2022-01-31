Report: Broncos Want Gary Kubiak's Son for Major Coaching Role

Klint is the son of former Denver head coach Gary Kubiak.

Klint Kubiak could return to where it all began.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos plan to interview Kubiak — the son of former Denver head coach Gary Kubiak and current Vikings offensive coordinator — for an undisclosed position on Nathaniel Hackett's staff.

Kubiak, 34, completed his first (and perhaps only) season as Minnesota's coordinator. The club finished 11th in passing, 12th in total yards, 14th in scoring, and 17th in rushing, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson — the NFL's ninth-leading passer, fifth-leading rusher, and second-leading wideout, respectively.

Prior to his play-calling stint, Kubiak worked as the Vikings' QBs coach from 2019-2020. He also spent 2016-18 as a Broncos offensive assistant, brought aboard by his father and retained for the duration of the Vance Joseph era. He was the WRs coach at Kansas (2015) and an offensive quality control coach with the Vikings (2013-14) before his time in the Mile High City.

Kubiak presumably is permitted to seek employment elsewhere after Minnesota fired HC Mike Zimmer and has yet to tap his successor, who likely will import his own assistants.

If hired, it's possible Kubiak nabs the title of pass or run game coordinator under Hackett — who will call plays on offense — and the team's next OC, rumored to be Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten.

"Can see it now: Hackett/Outten/Kubiak -- West Coast offense lives in Broncos Country," teased Klis.

