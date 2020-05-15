Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner Pumps Brakes on Drew Lock Hype Train

When a Hall-of-Famer and well-respected NFL Network analyst offers up his opinions, it would behoove one to listen. Earlier this week, former NFL MVP Kurt Warner made an appearance on Broncos Country Tonight with hosts Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright to outline what he thought of the Denver Broncos'' focus on building the roster around the obvious talents of second-year Drew Lock.

“I don’t think there is any question, what he did last year and some of the plays that he made and drafting him where you did; you’re going into the season with him being your starter, that’s not a question,” Warner explained.

John Elway’s commitment to an offseason of recruitment to arm Lock with multiple weapons makes it increasingly obvious that the GM is behind his former second-round draft pick running the show. Warner is impressed by how quickly the Broncos have assembled the talent of a solid foundation, which includes the arrival of WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, even if a worst-case scenario should befall the team and Lock fails to meet expectations in year two.

“It’s basically saying, 'Hey we’ve got this young QB that we like. Let’s build a team around him so he’s got the pieces to be successful. And if, for some reason it doesn’t work out with Drew, plug in another QB because you have got all these pieces,'” Warner told Edwards and Allbright.

Warner’s words might offer a tempering reality check to Broncos Country. After all, Lock is part of a team that is in the process of being rebuilding.

But for the 23-year-old signal-caller to succeed, it will take more than just giving him turbo-injected receiving options. It will need to be a carefully managed process by the Broncos, where the continued development of Lock's talents is never overloaded to the point that it smothers him.

“Based on what I saw last season from Drew, I think he’s got a ways to go. I think he’s got some learning to do, more consistency to build, which is always the case with young QBs. But we all saw moments, right?” Warner insisted. “We saw some big plays that he made and we saw that big arm come out at different times…and made some special plays. And so I think there is enough there to go on, to say, 'Hey we saw enough things and our record was good enough with him as our starter.'”

Lock’s confident handling of a difficult offseason process has immediately made believers out of Broncos Country, who have been starved of a genuine leader behind center since Peyton Manning retired following Super Bowl 50. The National perspective has perhaps been behind the curve about the natural play-style, talent, and infectious optimism that marks Lock out for success in the NFL.

However, Warner appears to be one high-profile figure that understands where Lock’s core strengths lie and how sticking to them will help block out the outside noise that comes along with the job.

“So, what inevitably happens to you, once again you start to press or you feel the pressure on you. Think you have to do more than maybe you are really to do because it’s all on your shoulders. So I always tell these guys in the early stages is 'let the game come to you, don’t play outside of yourself,'” Warner said.

Warner’s advice certainly appears to be applicable to the way Lock has conducted himself both on and off the field since he entered the NFL. Elway, of course, is well versed on how managing expectations the right way can free up a young, strong-armed gunslinger to play his best football when it matters the most.

Attempting to place any shackles on Lock might in truth be counter-productive at this early stage in professional development as a starter. Providing their young QB with as many wise, understanding ears as possible, like new OC Pat Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula, along with Elway himself, will be an essential strategy this season.

With Manning only a short drive or phone call away, the infrastructure is there to guide Lock to the very top. In fact, it’s a support structure that would make many any young QB green with envy.

