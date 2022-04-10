Broncos' DB K'Waun Williams Explains Why he's 'Excited' to Play for DC Ejiro Evero

New Denver Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams is familiar with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on account of going head-to-head in NFC West divisional match-ups.

Both men have now taken their talents to perhaps the strongest division in the NFL — the powerhouse AFC West— which will test both the first-year defensive coordinator and the former San Francisco slot corner. Williams feels he can flourish under the tutelage of Evero in an attacking system where he can let loose.

“I think he’s exciting. I’m excited to work with him," Williams said of Evero back in March when he was introduced to Denver media. "Speaking to him today, just bouncing off ideas and seeing how he wants to attack offenses—I’m excited about it. Being familiar with the Rams and the conference that he’s coming from, I’ve seen how they play defense. I’m just getting ready to have fun.”

Williams steps into a slot corner position in Denver that has been manned in recent years by two of the best to do it — Chris Harris, Jr. and Bryce Callahan. Williams understands why the nickel is a "niche" position and how to thrive in it.

“Just being versatile, being able to make plays on the ball, being able to tackle, being able to communicate with the guys around you, and being able to have that inside presence," Williams said. "Being able to fit the runs if they run it at you, being versatile, and being a Swiss Army Knife for the defense."

Crucial to Williams' explosive game is the ability to lay monster hits that make a mockery of his smaller 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame. Bringing that unique physical skill set to the table attracted the Broncos in the first place, and unleashing him on blitz packages will prove extremely useful in a division stacked with elite quarterbacks.

Williams, who carries the nickname ‘The Shark’ with him to Denver, admitted he has always loved being able to pin his ears back and penetrate into the opponent's backfield.

“When coaches send me on a blitz, I make sure I want to get on, I want to provide presence," Williams said. "I want to be able to—If I’m blitzing, if I’m getting out of coverage, I want to be a presence inside while I’m rushing. It’s just something that I’ve been doing since I was a rookie. I just love it.”

Much like the similarly undersized Kareem Jackson dealing out heavy punishment during his tenure with the Broncos, big hits can cause serious mayhem. Creating fumbles and big plays excites Williams greatly, and feeding off that energy really helps the team, so moving forward, the 30-year-old corner plans on being as disruptive as he possibly can.

“Getting the ball is everything. Providing the offense with more opportunities to make drives, that’s what we do on defense,” Williams said. “You want the takeaway [by] any way possible, whether that’s a forced fumble, TFL or just making a big sack. You just have to be there and make plays for your defense and being able to sacrifice for the team and make plays when your number is called.”

