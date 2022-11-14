Report: Broncos Get Brutal News on CB K'Waun Williams

Another game in the books, and as per 2022 tradition, the Denver Broncos lost another starter to the injury bug. In the wake of the Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, veteran nickel cornerback K'Wuan Williams suffered a knee injury late in the game.

Although head coach Nathaniel Hackett hoped Williams' outlook would be "week-to-week," 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the veteran corner will undergo a knee scope and is going to be out for a month.

The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos did get better news on wideout Jerry Jeudy, who went down on the first offensive play from scrimmage in Nashville and did not return. It was reported as a left ankle injury, and Jeudy, though he exited Nissan Stadium in a walking boot, was hopeful that it wasn't a dreaded high-ankle issue. Klis reported Denver's findings upon Jeudy's MRI testing.

An MRI exam revealed Jeudy has an ankle injury but he does not have any tears. He will be questionable for the game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting right tackle Billy Turner is going to be "week to week," according to Hackett, and as for center Graham Glasgow's shoulder injury, the Broncos head coach said, "we dodged a bullet there." Glasgow is day-to-day and like Jeudy, questionable for Sunday's home tilt vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans should expect Williams to be placed on injured reserve at some point this week. Signed this past offseason, the 31-year-old defensive back has been a massive boon to the Broncos' defense, as a cover man, a run supporter, and as a blitzing pass rusher.

Williams' fourth-quarter interception in London sealed the victory for the Broncos in Week 8. Playing with a cast on his right arm all season long, he's been a massive difference-maker, even in what has to be considered a diminished form.

Going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2014, Williams clawed his way onto Cleveland's roster as a rookie and spent time in Chicago and San Francisco before joining Denver on a two-year deal this past spring. Appearing in all nine games for Denver thus far, Williams has totaled 30 tackles (22 solo), an interception, five pass break-ups, and a sack.

With Ronald Darby on IR for the season, the Broncos will turn to Essang Bassey to bridge the gap inside as the nickel moving forward, with Patrick Surtian II and Damarri Mathis as the outside corners. The Broncos also have Michael Ojemudia and Darius Phillips on the roster as depth.

It's bummer news for the Broncos, who are proving that an NFL team can't afford to lose one starter (minimum) per game and expect to compete.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!