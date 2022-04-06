Ex-Vikings, Giants TE Kyle Rudolph Named Free Agent Who Can 'Help' Broncos

Former Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph was identified as the remaining free agent who could "help" the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Bleacher Report's David Kenyon believes the Broncos are a "wise landing spot" for the two-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

"They shipped Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, which creates an opportunity for Rudolph to earn regular snaps and catch passes from a top-tier quarterback," Kenyon wrote Wednesday.

"Considering his recent performance, Rudolph could be a low-risk bargain for the Broncos."

A former second-round draft pick, Rudolph is entering his 12th NFL season. He spent the first decade in Minnesota, catching 453 passes for 4,448 yards and 48 touchdowns across 140 games.

Rudolph was released by the Vikings in March 2021 and shortly after latched on with the Giants. The 32-year-old made 13 starts for Big Blue, notching 257 yards and one score on 26 receptions. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 35 TE, drawing average marks both in receiving and blocking.

If signed, which appears increasingly unlikely, Rudolph would operate as Denver's veteran backup to presumed starter Albert Okwuegbunam. The club also added blocking specialist Eric Tomlinson in free agency and re-signed TE/fullback Andrew Beck.

"We’re going to bring in some competition for him," general manager George Paton said of Okwuegbunam in March. "We’re looking, and I’m sure we’ll address it in the draft."

