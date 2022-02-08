What Monday's Kyler Murray News Means for Broncos

The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for an upgrade at quarterback. Just when fans had their heart set on Aaron Rodgers, someway, somehow, landing in Denver, a new quarterback rumor has ripped through the NFL, causing Broncos Country to wonder whether a new name should be added to the list of possibilities.

Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2019, made big news on Monday when he scrubbed any and all mention of his team — the Arizona Cardinals — from his social media.

Scroll through Murray's Twitter account and you have to go all the way back to January 2 to find any mention of the Cardinals.

Two weeks later, Murray led the Cardinals in a Wildcard road bout with the eventual NFC-Champion Los Angeles Rams. Arizona was humiliated, 34-11, and perhaps Murray was, too.

It was the Cardinals' first playoff berth since 2015. Arizona had matched Denver's postseason drought entering 2021 but finally snapped the slump, thanks in large part to Murray's Pro Bowl performance.

Earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods, which was preceded by being named the NFL's Rookie of the Year, Murray has done nothing but produce at a high level in the league. He has silence the naysayers who doubted that his relatively diminutive size (5-foot-10, 207 pounds) would be able to cut the mustard in the NFL.

In 2021, the 24-year-old completed a career-high 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He missed three starts, otherwise, those numbers would have been significantly padded.

Part of what makes Murray so dangerous is his dual-threat ability. In 2020, he rushed for 819 yards and a whopping 10 touchdowns which he followed up with five scores on the ground in 2021 and 423 yards.

The dude is the real deal. And for whatever reason, he's sending a message to the Cardinals by erasing any mention of the team from his social media. For those reluctant to assume a tinfoil-hat posture and read too far into Murray's social media antics, let me stop you.

High-profile professional athletes, especially quarterbacks, are very aware of any and all maneuvers made on social media. What message Murray's camp is sending by scrubbing the Cardinals from his social media is up for debate but don't for a second believe it was done without a thought.

There's a strategy here and probably boils down to Murray wanting to get paid entering his fourth NFL season. The Cardinals would be unwise not to take any complaint their young quarterback might have to heart. Pay the kid.

If not, Broncos GM George Paton would be smart to place a call to Arizona's GM Steve Keim to test the waters on Murray. For now, though, Broncos fans should not get any hopes up that Murray is going to be walking through the doors at UCHealth Training Center.

But it's now a conspicuous situation to monitor. And we at Mile High Huddle will be doing just that.

Stay tuned.

