Outside of the 2021 rookie class, which player on the Denver Broncos improved the most over the course of last season compared to prior years? According to Pro Football Focus, that honor was bestowed upon second-year center out of LSU Lloyd Cushenberry III.

“PFF Grade change from 2020 to 2021: 40.5 → 64.2 (+23.7)

Cushenberry was a liability during his 2020 rookie campaign — his 40.5 PFF grade that season was the worst among all NFL centers — but he took a necessary step forward in his sophomore campaign. He still has plenty of room to grow, but ranking 22nd of 40 qualifying centers in PFF grade is a lot better than dead last.”

The case of Cushenberry’s improvements last season are, unfortunately, as much about how poor he was his rookie season as it was about him developing into a viable starter. Entering his third year in the league, he is in a very precarious situation as a starter going forward.

With Denver transitioning from a run scheme under former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur that relied on more inside zone and duo run looks, the Broncos will now be utilizing more outside zone runs going forward. As many in Broncos Country know, the outside zone scheme which was etched into Denver lore during the Shanahan/Elway/Davis Super Bowl era, movement skills come at a premium.

Oversimplifying it a tad but instead of looking for size and power on the offensive line, teams that run outside zone tend to look for more agile blockers who can move in space and reach landmarks. The Broncos have the likes of Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, and Graham Glasgow along the interior — all of whom should be solid fits for the run scheme transition. Cushenberry’s movement skills are a question, though.

While Netane Muti might be the most harmed by the schematic change, Cushenberry’s fit should also draw questions. Will Cushenberry’s improvements from 2020 to 2021 be enough for him to keep his starting center job in 2022? Perhaps but regardless, expect some level of competition at the center spot prior to the start of next season kicking off.

From GM George Paton graduating from the 'redshirt season' many prescribed him last season, the massive coaching staff turnover after moving on from defensive-minded Vic Fangio and his coaches to the upbeat and energetic offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett, the pending sale of the franchise, and of course the massive uncertainty at the quarterback position, what this Broncos team looks like to start the 2022 season could be far different its counterpart to close out 2021.

The Broncos are in a pivotal offseason. Regardless of the turnover that is occurring in Dove Valley this offseason, one thing remains a constant for Denver, if it wants to climb back into contention in the AFC: continuing to improve upon the team's recent record of drafting and developing talent.

While a lot is currently being made of the Los Angeles Rams' disregard for early draft picks, the basis of building a stable contender from a personnel perspective relies on two main factors: having an established franchise quarterback and being able to identify, draft, and develop young talent.

In the post-Peyton Manning era, the Broncos have had mixed results when it comes to drafting and developing talent and if Paton’s first draft class is any indication of what's to come, the Broncos should be in a good place in terms of drafting talent going forward. The draft is an inexact science so there will be ups and downs in any team’s ability to hit on prospects via the draft, but doing so even slightly more consistently than other teams would provide a massive edge for Denver going forward.

Drafting is only part of the equation, though, as once the young players are selected, the onus falls on the coaching staff (and the individual player’s intelligence, character, and work ethic) to improve and develop. Most players in the league see a majority of their development over their first few years in the league so it will be interesting to see how Paton’s 2021 class grows and improves going forward, which is a large question mark given how green a majority of Denver’s new coaching staff is entering 2022.

