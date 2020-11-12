SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Lock Sees Jeudy & Hamler as 'Two Peas in a Pod' as Broncos' Rookie WR Duo Builds 'Mojo'

KeithCummings

When Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton was lost for the season in early September, the Denver Broncos' decision to select Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler back-to-back to open the 2020 NFL draft simply had to pay dividends.

In Atlanta this past Sunday, Jeudy stepped further into the national spotlight by posting his best statistical day thus far, grabbing seven passes for 125 yards and a savvy touchdown. That took his total on the year to 30 catches for 484 and two touchdowns. With a reasonable uptick, Jeudy could surpass the 1,000-yard milestone for his rookie campaign.

Much attention has rightly focused on the emerging ex-Alabama star but Jeudy's rookie partner in crime has also drawn attention with his increasingly improved play. In Week 9, Hamler posted his best day as a pro, snagging six receptions for 75 yards while also throwing in one rush for 15 yards. The duo combined for 215 of Denver's 405 total yards from scrimmage in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

On Wednesday, QB Drew Lock spoke about how his rookie receiving duo is now following the same trajectory of ascent, particularly now that Hamler is fully healthy and getting more involved in the Broncos' offense.

“They’re two peas in a pod for sure," Lock said. "KJ—as far as his confidence goes—I think it starts in practice again. If you think about that guy, he got hurt, he didn’t get to do a lot in training camp, he got hurt in the beginning of the year, comes into that Pittsburgh game ready to go, gets kind of banged up again—then he finally gets to start practicing and get some mojo behind him.”

It has been a fractured beginning to Hamler's NFL career, totaling only 17 catches for 190 yards so far. He did, however, make the difference in the Broncos' recent comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers by hauling in the walk-off touchdown. 

Hamler’s recurring hamstring issues have been particularly damaging for a player famed for his game-breaking sub-4.3 speed back in his Penn State days. Getting back on the practice field and piling up vital reps has gone a long way toward building his confidence and rhythm.

“As a young guy, you like to have a little practice and a little confidence going into the game," Lock said of Hamler. "You want to catch a few balls and get things rolling—especially as a receiver. I think that’s just what we’re seeing from him right now. He’s always been the competitor that he is and I think we’re just going to see him open up more and more as the weeks go on.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hamler’s growing confidence will hopefully lead to a natural progression and his breakaway speed should increasingly be worked into the offense from a design standpoint. That explosiveness ostensibly allows offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to mix in more jet sweeps and gadget type plays into his game plan to exploit the perimeter. 

Against the Falcons. Hamler saw some action on special teams and picked up that aforementioned 15-yard gain on an end-around, showcasing his famous fleet of foot. In recent weeks, pressure has been mounting on Shurmur to introduce a quicker-paced offense that can exploit the type of mismatches weapons like Hamler can provide. 

Meanwhile, Lock is excited by Jeudy's momentum and expects the rookie to provide fireworks each week moving forward. The feeling is that the first-round wideout has unlocked that next level of play as a rookie. 

“It’s right there, we’ve just got to get over the hump," Lock said of his growing chemistry with Jeudy. "It’s just the little things. We’ve got to just keep getting these reps in practice doing that and I think we’ll end up hitting it. I’m excited about the way Jerry played last week. He keeps getting better every single week and I know he’s going to bring it this week again.”

Following Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Lock let slip that Shurmur is "going to take a second look" at Jeudy, whatever that might mean. On the outside looking in, the inference is that Jeudy wasn't an initial focus of Shurmur's to open the year, and likely the same holds true for Hamler, who was himself nagged by that hamstring. Maybe it should come as no surprise, considering that both are rookies. 

It stands to reason, though, that with the Broncos sitting at 3-5, and with the team's playoff hopes fading, the embattled coordinator doesn't have much to lose if he finally opts to go all-in on the considerable talents of both Hamler and Jeudy. Broncos Country's next chance to see how it plays out will be this coming Sunday in the team's first trip to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Milehighgolfer

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos Unflinching Midseason Grades: Position by Position

The Broncos have officially played half their schedule and sit at 3-5. Going position by position, how does this team grade out with eight games left to go?

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Dalton Risner Goes to Bat for Drew Lock: 'That’s a Great QB Right There'

Dalton Risner threw his support behind Drew Lock in the wake of another uneven performance from the second-year QB.

Chad Jensen

by

Freds

After Calling Drew Lock a 'Huge Talent', Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out'

Colin Cowherd reversed course on his outlook for Drew Lock, going from calling him a 'huge talent' this summer to saying he's completely jumped off the bandwagon.

Chad Jensen

by

Coffeedude1234567

3 Takeaways From Broncos' 34-27 Loss to Falcons

The Broncos made it interesting in the end but the Falcons controlled Week 9's bout from the drop, winning 34-27. What did we learn from Denver's fifth loss of the season?

Lance Sanderson

by

barela18

Donatell's October Insight Reinforces How Lucky Broncos Were to Get De'Vante Bausby Back

Ed Donatell profusely praised De'Vante Bausby after his clutch performance coming off the bench in Week 4. Focusing on what Bausby brought to the table for Denver then, the Broncos are exceedingly fortunate to get him back in the fold now.

KeithCummings

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos Still in the Hunt in AFC Playoff Picture at Midseason

The Broncos are still in the hunt for the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Chad Jensen

by

SB50lives

Broncos' DL Shelby Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19, per Report

The Broncos will be without Shelby Harris at least one more game.

Chad Jensen

by

David T.