Broncos Confirm Roster Move with Defensive Starter

The Denver Broncos intend to bring back Malik Reed, extending a right of first refusal tender to the restricted free agent outside linebacker, the team announced Thursday.

Per the terms of the tender, worth $2.43 million for the 2022 campaign, Reed is permitted to negotiate with opposing clubs until April 22, the deadline for RFAs to put pen to paper. Denver would have five days to match any offer but receive no draft compensation by allowing him to walk.

Reed has spent his first three NFL years with the Broncos, joining the squad after going undrafted in 2019. The Nevada product has collected 123 total tackles (74 solo; 15 for loss), 30 quarterback hits, 15 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 45 games, including 30 starts.

Entering his age-26 season, Reed should return as a rotational OLB under rookie defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He lost his starting spot opposite Bradley Chubb to prized free-agent pickup Randy Gregory, who landed a five-year, $70 million contract on Tuesday.

“With the edge rushers, kind of like corners, you can’t have enough," Broncos general manager George Paton said on March 1. "You need to pressure the quarterback in this league. I do think we have some really good, young players with [OLB] Jonathon Cooper, [OLB Stephen] Weatherly is out of contract, Malik Reed, obviously we have Chubb. But you just can’t have enough."

The Broncos have placed a premium on defense during the league's annual signing period. In addition to Gregory, the club also inked former 49ers lineman D.J. Jones and re-signed 2021 starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell.

