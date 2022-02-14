Report: Broncos Hire Aaron Donald's Coach After Super Bowl

Dixon will take over for Bill Kollar.

Just call them the Denver Rams.

As 9News' Mike Klis reported following Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, the Broncos are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams assistant Marcus Dixon as their new defensive line coach.

Once official, Dixon will become the third member of Sean McVay's championship-winning staff to defect to Denver, joining Ejiro Evero and Dwayne Stukes — their next defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, respectively.

Dixon, 37, is a former NFL defenseman who played for the Cowboys (2008-09) and Jets (2010-12) and held stints with the Chiefs (2013), Titans (2014) and CFL's BC Lions (2014) before transitioning into coaching. He began the latter career path at Hampton, his titles ranging from DL coach to director of player development to recruiting coordinator.

Dixon landed in Los Angeles last February, stationed alongside primary line coach Eric Henderson. Together, the duo coaxed 22 sacks from their elite unit during the 2021 regular season, led by perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald (12.5 sacks). The likes of Greg Gaines (4.5), Sebastian Joseph-Day (3), and A'Shawn Robinson (2) flourished on Henderson and Dixon's watch, as well.

The Rams' defensive front, which ranked sixth against the run, held the Cincinnati Bengals to 79 scoreless rushing yards en route to its second-ever Lombardi Trophy. Donald (two sacks, three quarterback hits) and Robinson (one sack, one hit) also battered Bengals QB Joe Burrow throughout the 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Dixon is primed to replace longtime Broncos DL czar Bill Kollar, a holdover from the previous regime who's shifted to a consultant role under rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He'll find the team's talent at the position — Shelby Harris, Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell — to be more than passable.

Dixon will join Dom Capers (senior assistant), Peter Hansen (linebackers), and Ola Adams (assistant secondary) as the fourth defensive-minded coach brought aboard by Hackett since his Jan. 27 hiring.

