Broncos DL Marquiss Spencer Carted Off Amid Indoor Practice

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer is under evaluation for injury after being carted off amid Tuesday's practice inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not provide an immediate update on Spencer, who went down toward the end of practice clutching his right knee, per assembled media.

A 2021 seventh-round pick, Spencer spent much of his rookie campaign on Denver's practice squad before making his NFL debut on Jan. 2. The Mississippi State product recorded one tackle across 21 total snaps.

Spencer is among several Broncos defensive linemen fighting for placement on the 2022 final roster, a collective known as "The Dark Side" that includes locked-in starters Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams, rookies Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen, and incumbent veterans Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim, and Jonathan Harris.

The unit — mostly playing second- and third-stringers — was gashed for 141 rushing yards in last week's preseason-opening victory over Dallas, during which Spencer notched a tackle and pass deflection.

“We can be the best d-line in the NFL as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other," D.J. Jones said in May. "We can be the best.”

