Skip to main content

Report: Mat & Justin Ishbia Among Final Bidders for Broncos Ownership

The names of another potential buying group of the Broncos have been revealed.

The Denver Broncos are for sale. Perhaps not in the traditional sense but the team is being auctioned off to the highest bidder. 

Those bidders must pass through NFL security protocols and have, of course, the financial wherewithal to make an offer that is expected to approach $4 billion. Since the field was narrowed down to five actual bidding groups, we learned the name of two of them for certain: Walmart heir Rob Walton and Josh Harris. 

The names of another prospective group have come to the fore courtesy of 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Mat and Justin Ishbia, hailing from the mortgage industry, are in the running to win ownership of the Broncos and recently toured the UCHealth Training Center. 

Ishbia and his brother Justin are part of a group that have put together a strong enough financial proposal to catch the attention of those running the Broncos’ sale. The Ishbia brothers recently visited with Broncos executives and those involved with the team sale.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Mat Ishbia is a former Michigan State basketball player who's since made a fortune by building a mortgage empire. Klis also reports that Byron Allen is still somehow in the mix with one of the finalist buying groups. 

Media mogul Byron Allen is also in the mix to bid on the Broncos, a source tells 9NEWS, although he has yet to visit the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Who comes out on top? We won't yet know for a while but anyone other than the 19th-richest man in the world, Walton, would be an upset. 

A source told 9NEWS three weeks ago the Broncos’ bidding process started with 10 investment groups that submitted first-round proposals, after which the field was narrowed to five groups. 

Because the Broncos’ sale is through the Bowlen trust, it has fiduciary responsibilities to the trust’s beneficiaries -- his seven children -- to get the highest price. Thus, the auction-like sale process.

Hopefully, the Broncos will have ownership resolution by the start of the 2022 regular season. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia watches from the sideline during Michigan State's game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
News

Report: Mat & Justin Ishbia Among Final Bidders for Broncos Ownership

By Chad Jensen4 minutes ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Patrick Surtain II Drops a Kubiak Mantra in Describing OTAs

By Chad Jensen1 hour ago
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Dre'Mont Jones #93 | IDL

By Erick Trickel15 hours ago
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Javonte Williams Hints at the True Nature of Broncos' New Offense

By Chad Jensen21 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Courtland Sutton Makes Curious Comparison of Broncos' New Offense

By Keith CummingsMay 26, 2022
Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

Broncos Address Injury to Expected Starting RT Billy Turner

By Zack KelbermanMay 25, 2022
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Aaron Patrick #94 | Edge

By Erick TrickelMay 25, 2022
Dre'Mont Jones
News

D.J. Jones Shares Big First Impression of Dre'Mont Jones

By Keith CummingsMay 25, 2022
USATSI_16836313
News

Report: Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper Needs Surgery After Practice Injury

By Zack KelbermanMay 25, 2022