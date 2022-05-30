The Denver Broncos made multiple additions to the defensive line during free agency and the draft. After drafting a defensive lineman in the fourth round, the Broncos selected another in Round 6.

Matt Henningsen has been praised for his intelligence on and off the field. There is no doubt he has the IQ to be a long-term NFL player, but what does he bring to the field?

Biography

Henningsen just turned 23 years old on May 1. He went on to play college football at Wisconsin.

College Career

Henningsen worked hard to make it at Wisconsin and was the first walk-on to start a season-opener since 1990, which kicked off the 2018 season. That 2018 campaign saw him play the most snaps in a season with 573 on defense. His production wasn't great, with six pressures and 11 stops.

During his collegiate career, Henningsen dealt with some injuries that limited the amount of time he saw on the field. As a result, he played 1,522 snaps over four seasons, appearing in 41 total games. Of those 41 games, he started 29.

In his four years of seeing the field, Henningsen picked up 31 total pressures and 53 stops. He played multiple spots on the defensive line and various roles. Throughout his career, he was only penalized once, and his technical discipline, and not getting caught up, stand out when analyzing his college tape.

Draft

Henningsen didn't get invited to any of the pre-draft bowl games, nor an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. There were many, myself included, who felt he was a snub, especially compared to some of the other defensive linemen who were invited.

Nonetheless, Henningsen showed up at the Wisconsin Pro Day with a chip on his shoulder and had a good showing. His relative athletic score was 9.33 out of 10, largely thanks to good jumps, short shuttle, and 3-cone drills.

It was enough for the Broncos to select him with the 207th overall pick in the sixth round.

Professional Career

Henningsen is yet to get a snap since he's been a pro less than a month. There is a concern that he has dealt with an injury that has sidelined him already, with injuries being a concern in college.

2022 Outlook

Henningsen has a chance to make the Broncos' 53-man roster as one of the interior defensive linemen. Right now, the Broncos have maybe four that are 'cemented' to make the roster — D.J. Jones, Dre'Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim, and Eyioma Uwazurike. Denver is likely to keep six at the position, and Henningsen is part of that battle.

DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell will be Henningsen's stiffest competition. If Henningsen wants to stay in the race, he must remain healthy and present out there on the field. Even though he was a draft pick, a sixth-round selection isn't a guarantee to make a roster like earlier picks could be.

While Henningsen seems set to make the roster at this moment, there is a lot that can change over the coming months.

