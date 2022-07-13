Former Broncos TE Matt LaCosse Retires from NFL

Skip to main content

Ex-Broncos TE Matt LaCosse Announces NFL Retirement

LaCosse started five games for Denver in 2018.

Former Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse announced Tuesday that he's retiring from the NFL.

LaCosse, who played for four teams in seven seasons, took to Twitter with a "thank you" to "the game I love."

LaCosse, 29, entered the league as a 2015 undrafted free agent and spent his first three years bouncing between the New York Giants active roster and practice squad. The Illinois product played the 2017-18 campaigns in Denver, making 17 appearances and five starts, before closing out his career with the Patriots from 2019-2021.

Altogether, LaCosse caught 40 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He set personal bests — 24 catches and 250 yards — with the Broncos in 2018, which earned him a two-year, $4.8 million free-agent contract the following offseason.

LaCosse was a vocal proponent of ex-Denver head coach Vance Joseph, whose firing preceded LaCosse's defection to New England.

“He always kept his head up and he always kept working. From here on out, he’ll always have my respect for that," LaCosse said in January 2019. "It’s not an easy thing to do in this league. He’s a great coach. He’ll land on his feet, and he’ll be missed around here.”

