Melvin Gordon Calls Out Broncos Fans for Not Wanting Him

    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Melvin Gordon Would 'Love' to Re-Sign with Broncos in 2022

    But 'I don’t think many people want me here.'
    Author:

    Melvin Gordon may be entering his final five games in a Broncos uniform, his two-year contract set to expire after the season. Thus, the veteran running back has begun to publicly campaign for a second deal, preferring to stay put beyond 2021. But Gordon knows it takes two to tango in this business; Denver must want him as bad as (he says) he wants Denver.

    Appealing to the front office is one thing. Selling himself to the fan base is ... another. And suffice to say, the former Pro Bowler is no favorite among Broncos Country. His words.

    "I'd love to be here, I want to be here," Gordon affirmed Thursday, via Andrew Mason of DNVR. "I don't think many people want me here, as far as the fans. I've been seeing a lot of stuff, and I understand. I get it. But I love it here, I love the guys here. Great group of guys, role models — younger and older — to follow. It's just a great atmosphere."

    Gordon, 28, has posted 1,591 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 324 yards and three TDs on 54 receptions, across 26 games (21 starts) in the Mile High City.

    Much of the blowback he referenced stems not from his production, but from his price tag. Gordon is being paid among the top-10 at his position, yet the Broncos don't always see an equitable return on investment. Critics point to his lack of reliability, with injuries and fumbles — six over the past two seasons, including the game-loser in Week 10 — as his biggest detriments.

    Gordon, though, has grown accustomed to the organization, learning to overlook the "hate" generated from Broncos fanatics and fantasy-football managers, some of whom are one and the same.

    "I love the fans regardless of the hate right now," Gordon said, laughing. "I think it's mostly because of fantasy, honestly. Fantasy football gets people a little tight in their rear-end."

    Gordon is trending toward playing versus the Lions on Sunday after sitting out last week's loss at Kansas City with a hip injury. He rejoins stud rookie RB Javonte Williams, who totaled 178 yards (102 rushing, 76 receiving) and one TD in Gordon's absence. The two are expected to share carries and alternate series, as per usual.

    Williams' upside and cost-efficient second-round draft pedigree are reasons to believe Gordon will test the open market next March. Gordon, meanwhile, is stumping to be but a brick in the long-term foundation.

    "They do good with running backs here," he said, alluding to Denver's renowned history. "When we run the ball, we could really be dangerous. I feel like with that O-line we got right now, they're gonna be really special. We got some young guys that are really talented. I've had quite a few years where my line wasn't as great.

    "You see something blossoming, you want to be a part of it. Hopefully, God-willing, I am."

