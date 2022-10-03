The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival.

It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.

Only a few offensive plays later, Denver's starting running back Javonte Williams exited the game with a knee injury that the team reportedly fears to be serious. Gordon's fumble turned out to be the deciding factor in the game, as it not only wrested momentum away from the (at the time) surging Broncos but it completely altered the complexion of the fourth quarter.

After the game, Gordon was brave enough to face the media at the podium. He didn't try to make any excuses for his fourth fumble of the season.

"There's no excuse for it," Gordon said. "I don't want to get up here and tell you anything... it ain't right. I've just got to be better. That's it."

Not long after, a tearful Gordon cut his presser off as he seemed to be overcome with emotion.

The irony of Gordon's fumble was the Broncos' focus on ball security all week. One can try to make excuses for his fumbles — like, maybe he was trying to do too much — but it was a death knell for a Broncos squad badly in need of a win.

"It doesn't matter if I'm trying to do too much, or if I feel this way or that way," Gordon said before exiting the podium. "My job is to go out there and make plays, hold onto the ball, and help put this team in the best position to win. I didn't do that today... but I'll be alright."

Gordon carried the ball three times for eight yards and was targeted once in the passing game by Russell Wilson. For what it's worth, Wilson had Gordon's back post-game.

"I believe in him," Wilson said from the podium. "We believe in him. He's going to get the ball again and he's going to make some great plays and he's going to have a great season the rest of the season. We're going to rely on him."

Third-string running back Mike Boone fared well as a ball-carrier, but he dropped another pass — this time on a wide-open delivery by Wilson on a fourth-down play at the end of the game.

With Williams expected to miss time, the Broncos are almost certain to elevate Devine Ozigbo off the practice squad for Thursday night's tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. Depending on the extent of Williams' injury, expect the Broncos to add an off-roster running back this week, whether it's a free agent or a practice squad player on another team.

